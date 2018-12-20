Manny Machado’s U.S. tour opened Monday on the South Side of Chicago, where the White Sox made their pitch for the star free-agent infielder. A couple of days earlier they had acquired his brother-in-law and good friend Yonder Alonso in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. Machado moved on to the Bronx yesterday and met with the New York Yankees, the team he so admired when he was a kid growing up in Miami. On Tuesday, the Yankees hired retired star outfielder Carlos Beltran as a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman. Beltran and Machado share Dan Lozano as an agent.
Today, Machado arrives in South Philadelphia for a visit with the Phillies, who could offer the 300 million things that typically lure the most talented free agents. We are talking, of course, about dollars.
Anyway, welcome to Philadelphia, Manny, and if you’re reading this, we’re sure that you’ll want to make Extra Innings your baseball newsletter of choice if you end up calling Citizens Bank Park your new baseball home.
You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox every Thursday during the Phillies' offseason and every weekday during their season. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @brookob. Thank you for reading.
For my Sunday column, I researched the 75 nine-figure contracts that have been signed in the history of baseball with an assist from Cot’s Contracts. The purpose was to try to present some historical perspective should the Phillies opt to sign either Machado or Bryce Harper, the other premier free agent who figures to get a nine-figure deal this offseason.
Because Extra Innings exists only in cyberspace, I have the room to give you a deeper look at my research. In fact, here’s a glimpse of all 75 nine-figure deals in big-league history. The age represents the player’s age during the first year of the contract. The numbers for position players are, in order, batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, doubles, home runs and RBIs. Pitching numbers are won-lost record, earned run average, fielding independent pitching (FIP) and walks and hits average per innings pitched (WHIP).
Giancarlo Stanton -- Miami, age 25, $325 million from 2015-27. The numbers: .265-.350-.907; 98 doubles, 151 HRs, 373 RBIs
Alex Rodriguez-2nd contract -- N.Y. Yankees, age 32, $275 million from 2008-17. The numbers: .269-.359-.845; 153 doubles, 178 HRs, 583 RBIs.
Note: Rodriguez was suspended for PED use during the 2014 season and retired after the 2016 season.
Alex Rodriguez-1st contract --Texas, age 25, $252 million from 2001-10. The numbers: .299-.394-.971; 280 doubles, 424 HRs, 1,236 RBIs
Miguel Cabrera-2nd contract -- Detroit, age 33, $248 million from 2016-23. The numbers: .288-.368-.854 -- 64 doubles, 57 HRs, 190 RBIs
Albert Pujols-2nd contract -- L.A. Angels, age 32, $240 million from 2012-21. The numbers: .260-.315-.758; 184 doubles, 188 HRs, 653 RBIs
Robinson Cano -- Seattle, age 31, $240 million from 2014-23. The numbers: .296-.353-.826; 159 doubles, 107 HRs, 411 RBIs
Joey Votto -- Cincinnati, age 30, $225 million from 2014-23. The numbers: .306, .437, .951; 145 doubles, 112 HRs, 367 RBIs
David Price -- Boston, age 30, $217 million from 2016-22. The numbers: 39-19, 3.74 ERA, 3.76 FIP, 1.18 WHIP
Clayton Kershaw -- L.A. Dodgers, age 26, $215 million from 2014-20. The numbers: 76-23, 2.12 ERA, 2.34 FIP, 0.892 WHIP
Note: Kershaw opted out of his deal at the end of 2018 and signed a three-year extension worth $93 million with the Dodgers through 2021.
Prince Fielder -- Detroit, age 28, $214 million from 2012-20. The numbers: .282, .369, .822; 121 doubles, 89 HRs, 372 RBIs
Note: Fielder retired from the Texas Rangers after the 2016 season because of a severe neck injury.
Max Scherzer -- Washington, age, 30, $210 million from 2015-21. The numbers: 68-32, 2.71 ERA, 2.89 FIP, 0.926 WHIP
Zack Grienke-2nd contract -- Arizona, age 32, $206.5 million from 2016-21. The numbers: 45-25, 3.53 ERA, 3.68 FIP, 1.13 WHIP
Derek Jeter -- N.Y. Yankees, age 27, $189 million from 2001-10. The numbers: .310, .380, 824; 315 doubles, 156 HRs, 721 RBIs
Joe Mauer -- Minnesota, age 28, $184 million from 2011-18. The numbers: .290, .372, .777; 227 doubles, 62 HRs, 451 RBIs
Jason Heyward -- Chicago Cubs, age 26, $184 million from 2016-23. The numbers: .252, .322, .688; 65 doubles, 26 HRs, 165 RBIs
Mark Texiera -- N.Y. Yankees, age 29, $180 million from 2009-16. The numbers: .248, .343, .822; 185 doubles, 206 HRs, 622 RBIs
Justin Verlander -- Detroit, age 30, $180 million from 2013-19. The numbers: 80-58, 3.38 ERA, 3.43 FIP, 1.147 WHIP
Felix Hernandez -- Seattle, age 27, $175 million from 2013-19. The numbers: 70-52, 3.53 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 1.17 WHIP
Stephen Strasburg -- Washington, age 28, $175 million from 2017-23. The numbers: 25-11, 3.04 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 1.094 WHIP
Buster Posey -- San Francisco, age 26, $167 million from 2013-21. The numbers: .303, .373, .824; 179 doubles, 87 HRs, 444 RBIs
Jose Altuve -- Houston, age 28, $163.5 million from 2018-24. The numbers: .316, .386, .837; 29 doubles, 13 home runs, 61 RBIs
C.C. Sabathia, 1st contract -- N.Y. Yankees, age 28, $161 million from 2009-15. The numbers: 97-56, 3.73 ERA, 3.64 FIP, 1.271 WHIP
Chris Davis -- Baltimore, age 33, $161 million from 2016-22. The numbers: .202, .298, .695; 48 doubles, 80 home runs, 194 RBIs
Manny Ramirez -- Boston, age 29, $160 million from 2001-08. The numbers: .315, .415, 1.010; 270 doubles, 291 HRs, 921 RBIs
Matt Kemp -- L.A. Dodgers, age 27, $160 million 2012-19. The numbers: .279, .328, .808; 193 doubles, 152 HRs, 548 RBIs
Troy Tulowitzki -- Colorado, age 26, $157.75 million from 2011-20. The numbers: .289, .360, .854; 147 doubles, 132 HRs, 441 RBIs
Note: Has not played since 2017 season and was released by Toronto last week.
Masahiro Tanaka -- N.Y. Yankees, age 25, $155 million from 2014-20. The numbers: 64-34, 3.59 ERA, 3.80 FIP, 1.103 WHIP
Jon Lester -- Chicago Cubs, age 31, $155 million from 2015-20. The numbers: 61-31, 3.33 ERA, 3.67 FIP, 1.186 WHIP
Adrian Gonzalez -- Boston, age 30, $154 million from 2012-18. The numbers: .280, .338, .790; 206 doubles, 122 HRs, 560 RBIs
Miguel Cabrera-1st contract -- Detroit, age 25, $152.3 million from 2008-15. The numbers: .326, .406, .980; 309 doubles, 270 HRs, 922 RBIs
Zach Greinke-1st contract -- L.A. Dodgers, age 29, $147 million 2013-18. The numbers: 96-40, 2.90 ERA, 3.31 FIP, 1.077 WHIP
Note: Greinke opted out of the deal after the 2015 season and signed with Arizona.
Mike Trout -- L.A. Angels, age 23, $144.5 million from 2015-20. The numbers: .308, .435, 1.031; 113 doubles, 142 HRs, 341 RBIs
Cole Hamels -- Phillies, age 29, $144 million from 2013-18. The numbers: 65-54, 3.47 ERA, 3.76 FIP, 1.210 WHIP
Eric Hosmer -- San Diego, age 28, $144 million from 2018-25. The numbers: .253, .322, .720; 31 doubles, 18 HRs, 69 RBIs
Carl Crawford --Boston, age 29, $142 million from 2011-17. The numbers: .271, .310, .717; 94 doubles, 32 HRs, 174 RBIs
Todd Helton -- Colorado, age 29, $141.5 million from 2003-11. The numbers: .316, .423, .931; 324 doubles, 161 HRs, 685 RBIs
Patrick Corbin -- Washington, age 29, $140 million from 2019-24.
David Wright -- N.Y. Mes, age 30, $138 million from 2013-20. The numbers: .279, .357, 792; 68 doubles, 38 HRs, 152 RBIs
Note: Wright played in only 323 games after signing the deal and retired after the 2018 season.
Johan Santana -- N.Y. Mets, age 29, $137.5 million from 2008-13. The numbers: 46-34, 3.18 ERA, 3.67 FIP, 1.201 WHIP
Note: Santana did not pitch in 2011 and retired after 2012 season.
Alfonso Soriano -- Chicago Cubs, age 31, $136 million from 2007-14. The numbers: .261, .313, .802; 241 doubles, 204 HRs, 599 RBIs
Freddie Freeman -- Atlanta, age 24, $135 million from 2014-21. The numbers: .297, .390, .907; 192 doubles, 121 HRs, 404 RBIs
Justin Upton, 2nd contract -- Detroit, age 28, $132.75 million from 2016-21. The numbers: .258, .338, .828; 90 doubles, 96 HRs, 281 RBIs
Shin-Soo Choo -- Texas, age 31, $130 million from 2014-20. The numbers: .269, .363, .787; 108 doubles, 85 HRs, 279 RBIs
Johnny Cueto -- San Francisco, age 30, $130 million from 2016-21. The numbers: 29-15, 3.45 ERA, 3.72 FIP, 1.219 WHIP
Matt Cain -- San Francisco, age 27, $127.5 million from 2012-17. The numbers: 35-45, 4.24 ERA, 4.31 FIP, 1.283 WHIP
Barry Zito -- San Francisco, age 29, $126 million from 2007-13. The numbers: 63-80, 4.62, 4.61 FIP, 1.439 WHIP
Vernon Wells -- Toronto, age 29, $126 million from 2008-14. The numbers: .255, .302, .736; 143 doubles, 113 HRs, 377 RBIs
Jayson Werth -- Washington, age 32, $126 million from 2011-17. The numbers: .263, .355, .788; 162 doubles, 109 HRs, 393 RBIs
Yu Darvish -- Chicago Cubs, age 31, $126 million from 2018-23. The numbers: 1-3, 4.95 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 1.425 WHIP
Ryan Howard -- Phillies, age 32, $125 million from 2012-16. The numbers: .226, .292, .719; 88 doubles, 96 HRs, 330 RBIs
Josh Hamilton -- L.A. Angels, age 32, $125 million from 2013-17. The numbers: .255, .312, .740; 61 doubles, 39 HRs, 148 RBIs
Note: Did not play in the big leagues after 2015.
C.C. Sabathia, 2nd contract -- N.Y. Yankees, age 31, $122 million from 2012-16. The numbers: 47-45, 4.25 ERA, 4.11 FIP, 1.318 WHIP
Note: Negotiated new deal and one-year extension after 2011 season.
Mike Hampton -- Colorado, age 28, $121 million from 2001-08. The numbers: 56-52, 4.81 ERA, 4.74 FIP, 1.537 WHIP
Jason Giambi -- N.Y. Yankees, age 31, $120 million from 2002-08. The numbers: .260, .404, .925; 134 doubles, 209 HRs, 604 RBIs
Matt Holliday -- St. Louis, age 30, $120 million from 2010-16. The numbers: .288, .377, .863; 221 doubles, 143 HRs, 561 RBIs
Cliff Lee -- Phillies, age 32, $120 million from 2011-15. The numbers: 41-30, 2.89 ERA, 2.86 FIP, 1.085 WHIP
Note: Did not pitch in 2015, but was paid $25 million
Elvis Andrus -- Texas, age 26, $120 million from 2015-22. The numbers: .280, .330, .743; 129 doubles, 41 HRs, 252 RBIs
Carlos Beltran -- N.Y. Mets, age 28, $119 million from 2005-11. The numbers: .282, .369, .872; 217 doubles, 156 HRs, 577 RBIs
Ken Griffey Jr. -- Cincinnati, age 30, $116.5 million from 2000-08. The numbers. .269, .361, .871; 183 doubles, 213 HRs, 620 RBIs
Albert Pujols, 1st contract -- St. Louis, age 24, $116 million from 2004-11. The numbers: .326, .424, 1.042; 317 doubles, 331 HRs, 948 RBIs
Jordan Zimmermann -- Detroit, age 30, $110 million from 2016-20. The numbers: 24-28, 5.24 ERA, 4.88 FIP, 1.407 WHIP
Dustin Pedroia -- Boston, age 30, $110 million from 2014-21. The numbers: .295, .359, .772; 107 doubles, 41 HRs, 231 RBIs
Yoenis Cespedes -- N.Y. Mets, age 31, $110 million from 2017-21. The numbers: .282, .343, .869; 23 doubles, 26 HRs, 71 RBIs
J.D. Martinez -- Boston, age 30, $110 million from 2018-22. The numbers: .330, .402, 1.031; 37 doubles, 43 HRs, 130 RBIs
Charlie Blackmon -- Colorado, age 31, $108 million from 2018-23. The numbers: .291, .358, .860; 31 doubles, 29 HRs, 70 RBIs
Jose Reyes -- Miami, age 29, $106 million from 2012-17. The numbers: .277, .330, .743; 153 doubles, 60 HRs, 280 RBIs
Justin Upton, 2nd contract -- L.A. Angels, age 30, $106 million from 2018-22. The numbers: .257, .344, .808; 18 doubles, 30 HRs, 85 RBIs
Note: Upton reworked deal he signed with Detroit and received a one-year extension.
Kevin Brown -- L.A. Dodgers, age 34, $105 million from 1999-2005. The numbers: 77-45, 3.23 ERA, 3.30 FIP, 1.162 WHIP
Homer Bailey -- Cincinnati, age 28, $105 million from 2014-19. The numbers: 18-32, 5.27 ERA, 4.67 FIP, 1.508 WHIP
Ryan Braun -- Milwaukee, age 32, $105 million from 2016-20. The numbers: .279, .341, .842; 76 doubles, 67 HRs, 207 RBIs
Carlos Lee -- Houston, age 31, $100 million from 2007-12. The numbers: .283, .337, 803; 199 doubles, 137 HRs, 581 RBIs
Ryan Zimmerman -- Washington, age 29, $100 million from 2014-19. The numbers: .263, .323, .798; 116 doubles, 85 HRs, 316 RBIs
Evan Longoria -- Tampa Bay, age 31, $100 million from 2017-22. The numbers: .253, .299, .718; 61 doubles, 36 HRs, 140 RBIs
Kyle Seager -- Seattle, age 27, $100 million from 2015-21. The numbers: .254, .322, .772; 142 doubles, 105 HRs, 339 RBIs
It is up to Phillies manager partner John Middleton to make the pitch that Manny Machado cannot refuse when the all-star infielder visits Philadelphia today. In my column, I write that Middleton, in addition to forking over $300 million or more, must convince Machado that his signing is just the start of the Phillies' becoming a National League dynasty.
Free-agent addition Andrew McCutchen was introduced to the media Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park and our Scott Lauber explains why Phillies manager Gabe Kapler believes that the outfielder can recapture the form he flashed in Pittsburgh when he was the National League MVP. Kapler could not stop gushing Tuesday about a walk-off home run McCutchen hit for San Francisco last season against the Dodgers. He had entered the game in a 2-for-24 slump and had five hits that night.
Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins was in attendance at Andrew McCutchen’s introductory news conference and he said he believes his team has already improved with the additions of McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura and relievers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos. Hoskins, of course, would not mind the addition of Manny Machado or Bryce Harper, too. In fact, he shares agent Scott Boras with Harper and admitted he has talked to the free-agent outfielder a few times this offseason.
Catcher Wilson Ramos signed a two-year deal with the New York Mets this week and while the Phillies certainly have interest in Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto, the most likely scenario is that Jorge Alfaro opens next season as the team’s starter. The Phillies say they are confident that Alfaro can handle the job and they still like backup Andrew Knapp, too.
Free agents Zach Britton and Andrew Miller have been the most prominent lefty relievers connected to the Phillies this offseason, but now Mike Minor is being considered for a relief role, too. Minor, a 31-year-old lefty, pitched exclusively in a starting role with the Rangers last season, but he had success coming out of the bullpen the year before with Kansas City.
Today: Free agent Manny Machado visits the Phillies.
Jan. 22: Phillies winter banquet in Reading, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: Phillies winter banquet in Bethlehem, Pa., 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Phils open Grapefruit League schedule vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
It was on this date in 2007 that the Phillies signed outfielder Geoff Jenkins after the Milwaukee Brewers declined to pick up the outfielder’s $9 million option for the 2008 season. Jenkins played only one mostly uneventful season for the Phillies, but his sixth-inning, pinch-hit double when Game 5 of the World Series resumed at Citizens Bank Park will always be remembered. He later scored on an RBI single by Jayson Werth to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead in a game that would eventually end with the Phillies celebrating their second World Series title.
Does Kingery’s contract not allow him to be sent to the minors?I don’t believe the Phillies did him any favors by moving him around so much and this appears to be the plan again. Is it that he can’t hit major league pitching or he was overwhelmed by his first year in the majors? I hope it’s the latter but he hasn’t shown anything at the plate.
Thanks,
Ed K. via email
Answer: Thanks for the question, Ed. Scott Kingery’s contract does not prevent him from being sent to the minors, but the Phillies' preference is to get him going at the plate in 2019. Manager Gabe Kapler talked extensively about Kingery at the winter meetings, saying he thought he got too wrapped up in trying to be selective in the same fashion that so many hitters in the Phillies' lineup are. Kapler said he believes Kingery needs to be aggressive early in counts and then settle into an at-bat. We shall see if he is a better hitter in 2019. I still think he can be based on what I saw from him when he was in the minor leagues.