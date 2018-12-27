The contracts that Harper and Machado sign this winter will be used next offseason to determine the value of a player like Nolan Arenado. They will the be used a winter later by Mike Trout. If Harper and Machado took a discount to play somewhere, it would only hurt their fellow union members. A “hometown discount” does not exist. Patrick Corbin grew up in upstate New York in a Yankees-crazed family. He dreamed of wearing the pinstripes. But the Nationals offered more “years and dollars” so he instead went to Washington. The same can be expected for Harper and Machado, which is why the Phillies remain contenders to land one.