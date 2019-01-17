Football season in Philadelphia ended Sunday, and you could instantly feel the city’s eyeballs shift toward the Phillies. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado have been free agents for more than two months, but never has there been as much attention on them as there has in the days since Nick Foles’ pass painfully skipped away from Alshon Jeffery. Perhaps a superstar baseball player could make everyone forget what happened in the Superdome. Philadelphia, be patient. All signs point toward a superstar joining the Phillies. But it might still take some time.