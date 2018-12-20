Friday might be the first day of winter, but the Philadelphia region should be more worried about flooding than snow. The forecast is calling for up to 2.5 inches of rain between today and tomorrow. The good news? We’ve got a bit of a treat for you this morning, in the form of the year in pictures. Our photographers have worked all year to tell the region’s stories with their cameras. If you get stuck inside thanks to the weather, you can travel time and space with a look back at 2018.

2018: The Year in Pictures

From Super Bowl celebrations to the Starbucks protests, from the opioid epidemic to Election Day to the Cosby trial, the photojournalists of the Inquirer and the Daily News captured the spirit of 2018 in their work this year.

Their photos offer a glimpse into the lives and souls of others from around the Philadelphia region, from everyday moments to once-in-a-lifetime events and beyond. Take a look back with us and keep an eye out for stories from behind the lens as we commemorate the Year in Pictures: News | Entertainment | Sports | People

Gov. Wolf says it’s time for Pennsylvania to ‘take a serious look’ at legalizing recreational marijuana

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined a “Twitter Townhall” Wednesday in which he answered questions from Twitter users on a number of issues.

When one user asked, “When will PA catch up and make recreational marijuana legal?” he tweeted, “I think it is time for Pennsylvania to take a serious and honest look at recreational marijuana.”

It appeared to be Wolf’s strongest consideration of legalization yet, just as a new legalization bill is set to be introduced in January.

Criminal justice bill a major marker for Cory Booker as 2020 announcement looms

This week the Senate approved and President Trump endorsed a sweeping criminal justice reform bill that, among other things, will reduce some mandatory-minimum sentencing for drug felonies and include more opportunities for inmates to shorten their sentences.

That’s good news (and good timing) for Sen. Cory Booker, as the bill might be his most significant policy achievement in Washington.

The New Jersey Democrat has made criminal justice reform a central cause of his time in Congress and he’s nearing a decision about whether to run for president in 2020.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
Signe Wilkinson
Good Tidings!

“That struggle between truth and fiction revealed a deep and troubling schism in the black community. In essence, it showed that when social media tells them to do so, too many black millennials are willing to abandon the very rights our ancestors died to give them.” — Columnist Solomon Jones on the Russia disinformation campaign’s manipulation of black voters.

An ornament of the Giant Megacolon, on display at the Mutter Museum, hangs on the museum's tree on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The Mutter Museum invites fans to send in ornaments for their Christmas tree, which can include skulls in Santa hats, replica bones, and parts of human anatomy. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
An ornament of the Giant Megacolon, on display at the Mutter Museum, hangs on the museum's tree on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The Mutter Museum invites fans to send in ornaments for their Christmas tree, which can include skulls in Santa hats, replica bones, and parts of human anatomy. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Your Daily Dose of | Anatomy

You have never, ever seen a Christmas tree like the one at the Mütter Museum. It’s hung with giant, smiling colons and wreaths of human hair. Yes, really.