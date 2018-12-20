Friday might be the first day of winter, but the Philadelphia region should be more worried about flooding than snow. The forecast is calling for up to 2.5 inches of rain between today and tomorrow. The good news? We’ve got a bit of a treat for you this morning, in the form of the year in pictures. Our photographers have worked all year to tell the region’s stories with their cameras. If you get stuck inside thanks to the weather, you can travel time and space with a look back at 2018.