The contentious climate in Washington was the backdrop for the swearing in of the new Congress Thursday. As the government shutdown continues, the fresh Democratic faces join the fight against President Trump’s demand for a border wall. Meanwhile, the Eagles are in for quite a battle against the Bears to open the playoffs. Of course, we had to take the opportunity to look back on the infamous Fog Bowl. And while it might be hard to picture it today, a developer sees some major potential in a stretch of South Philly on the riverfront.
As the new Congress was sworn in Thursday with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, many fresh faces arrived at a moment of division and uncertainty in Washington — taking office two weeks into a partial government shutdown over President Trump’s border wall.
The class includes six new faces from the Philadelphia region and many of the 63 new House Democrats were elected after vowing to check Trump following two years of Republican control.
While the new Congress will have to deal with the shutdown, many of the incoming Democrats do not plan to negotiate with Trump if money for a border wall remains on the table. Trump continues to insist that the shutdown is all about Democrats trying to hurt his reelection chances in 2020.
In this age of retail struggles, many shopping center landlords look to liven up their holdings by adding housing. That is the strategy at the heart of Cedar Realty Trust’s plans to revamp Riverview Plaza.
The aging South Philly strip mall currently includes retail space, but it will eventually be anchored by luxury condos, restaurants and a soon-to-be reborn movie theater.
Don’t expect to see too many changes overnight. The redevelopment is expected to take quite a while to be fully completed.
It’s hard to picture the Eagles repeating as Super Bowl champions. But at least you can sort of see it, right? The same could not be said for Soldier Field in 1988 during what has become known as the infamous Fog Bowl.
A thick fog rolled over the stadium in Chicago where the Bears and Eagles were set to do battle in the divisional round of the playoffs. “You couldn’t see from the field to the sideline,” then-Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner recalls. The Buddy Ryan-led Eagles lost and to this day, at least one conspiracy theory still surrounds the bizarre game.
As the Eagles prepare to take on the Bears in yet another postseason matchup, the team is hoping for clearer skies.
- Last year, many Philadelphia homeowners were outraged to learn they would see their taxes go up after a reassessment of residential properties. Now, an audit commissioned by City Council cites flaws in the city’s assessment methods. An Inquirer analysis found that many homes were overassessed.
- A new report sheds light on the devastating impact that the opioid crisis has had on Philadelphia. The city’s latest “Health of the City” report shows that as the epidemic continues, life expectancy is trending downward.
- Pope Francis addressed what it will take to win back the trust of Catholic faithful after the church’s response to the clergy sex-abuse crisis. In a letter released Thursday, Francis set the stage for an upcoming summit of bishops in Rome where he intends to define a global response to the abuse.
- In what has become somewhat of an annual tradition, tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are set to increase on Sunday. The new fare will impact tolls paid by cash, E-ZPass and toll by plate.
- Maybe you had your fill of big family meals during the holidays. But for those behind bars, breaking bread with loved ones can mean a lot. For the last few months in Pennsylvania prisons, that experience has been hard to come by.
- For many Hispanic and Latino families in Philly, the holiday season lasts until Sunday to mark Día de los Reyes Magos — also known as Three Kings Day. Celebrations are planned across our region today and all weekend long.
- When you think of snow and frigid temperatures, you probably grab a warm blanket and log into Netflix. In New Jersey, some “psychos” reach for their surfboards and say there’s no better time to do so.
- Speaking of risks, viral internet challenges are often accompanied by injuries. The “Bird Box” challenge which, you guessed it, involves a blindfold, has prompted Netflix to step in.
- Two Philly-area actors are ready to Cher their talents with the world in Broadway’s Cher Show. Micaela Diamond and Jarrod Spector play Sonny and Cher and both had fascinating journeys from their local roots to these starring roles.
- Today, Philly kicks off 10 days of celebrating the life of another one of music’s brightest stars — David Bowie. The annual Philly Loves Bowie Week will feature concerts, art exhibits, trivia and more to honor the late singer’s legacy.
- When someone compliments your intellect by saying you have a big brain, it’s just an expression. But according to University of Pennsylvania researchers, there might be some truth to it.
- If you still have your resolutions on the brain, you’re probably thinking a lot about how you eat. Owners of a few Philly restaurants known for serving up healthy foods want to help make things a little easier for you.
“There is an unfortunate reality of being African-American in Philadelphia: when we walk the streets of this city, we are more likely to be stopped by the police. ... Generations of young black folk are growing up feeling demoralized and humiliated as this problem continues.” — Reverend Gregory Holston on his group’s mission to end stop and frisk police practices in Philadelphia.
- The latest appeals victory for Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1982, sets a problematic precedent for Supreme Court justices writes former federal and state prosecutor George Parry.
- The Mummers latest racial controversy, should come as no surprise, writes Tayyib Smith, co-founder of Little Giant Creative. He argues that the institution has racism “baked into their DNA.”
- As the government shutdown continues to impact federal workers' pay, and services that many of us rely on, The Atlantic examines a way to end all government shutdowns — forever.
- People who live in areas of the United States prone to extreme, sometimes deadly, weather events hope the shutdown ends soon. As TIME reports, many wonder if the partially-staffed National Weather Service is still reliable.
- According to the numbers, there is no true runaway favorite in this year’s NFL playoffs, writes FiveThirtyEight. That could bode very well for everyone’s favorite underdogs.
- Speaking of runaways, PhillyVoice takes us on a wild ride down memory lane — reliving the time a man stole a SEPTA bus and took it on a joyride of destruction 30 years ago.
- With a new year comes new laws for New Jersey. NJ.com breaks down the regulations that will impact everything from healthcare to hair braiding in the Garden State this year.
Billy Joel has set a date for his next show at Philly’s Citizens Bank Park . It marks his sixth-straight year playing the ballpark — the most performances of any artist since it opened.