The contentious climate in Washington was the backdrop for the swearing in of the new Congress Thursday. As the government shutdown continues, the fresh Democratic faces join the fight against President Trump’s demand for a border wall. Meanwhile, the Eagles are in for quite a battle against the Bears to open the playoffs. Of course, we had to take the opportunity to look back on the infamous Fog Bowl. And while it might be hard to picture it today, a developer sees some major potential in a stretch of South Philly on the riverfront.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

New Pa., N.J. Democrats take office amid sweeping change in Congress

As the new Congress was sworn in Thursday with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, many fresh faces arrived at a moment of division and uncertainty in Washington — taking office two weeks into a partial government shutdown over President Trump’s border wall.

The class includes six new faces from the Philadelphia region and many of the 63 new House Democrats were elected after vowing to check Trump following two years of Republican control.

While the new Congress will have to deal with the shutdown, many of the incoming Democrats do not plan to negotiate with Trump if money for a border wall remains on the table. Trump continues to insist that the shutdown is all about Democrats trying to hurt his reelection chances in 2020.

Big changes planned for South Philly’s Riverfront Plaza

In this age of retail struggles, many shopping center landlords look to liven up their holdings by adding housing. That is the strategy at the heart of Cedar Realty Trust’s plans to revamp Riverview Plaza.

The aging South Philly strip mall currently includes retail space, but it will eventually be anchored by luxury condos, restaurants and a soon-to-be reborn movie theater.

Don’t expect to see too many changes overnight. The redevelopment is expected to take quite a while to be fully completed.

As Eagles prep for Bears, we remember 1988′s Fog Bowl

It’s hard to picture the Eagles repeating as Super Bowl champions. But at least you can sort of see it, right? The same could not be said for Soldier Field in 1988 during what has become known as the infamous Fog Bowl.

A thick fog rolled over the stadium in Chicago where the Bears and Eagles were set to do battle in the divisional round of the playoffs. “You couldn’t see from the field to the sideline,” then-Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner recalls. The Buddy Ryan-led Eagles lost and to this day, at least one conspiracy theory still surrounds the bizarre game.

As the Eagles prepare to take on the Bears in yet another postseason matchup, the team is hoping for clearer skies.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

I see what you did there, @filladelphie 👀

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

January 4, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
January 4, 2019

“There is an unfortunate reality of being African-American in Philadelphia: when we walk the streets of this city, we are more likely to be stopped by the police. ... Generations of young black folk are growing up feeling demoralized and humiliated as this problem continues.” — Reverend Gregory Holston on his group’s mission to end stop and frisk police practices in Philadelphia.

What we’re reading

Billy Joel performs in concert at Philadelphia's Citizen Bank Park. ( BEN MIKESELL / Staff Photographer )
Ben Mikesell / Staff Photographe
Billy Joel performs in concert at Philadelphia's Citizen Bank Park. ( BEN MIKESELL / Staff Photographer )

Your Daily Dose of | Piano Man 🎹

Billy Joel has set a date for his next show at Philly’s Citizens Bank Park . It marks his sixth-straight year playing the ballpark — the most performances of any artist since it opened.