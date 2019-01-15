Did you enjoy the snowfall we saw over the weekend? Then you’re in luck: looks like we’re going to get even more precipitation this weekend, and it could be everyone’s (not really) favorite kind, wintry mix. Maybe a trip to the West Coast is looking good right about now. Philly teachers certainly have their eyes on California — but not because of the weather. They’re observing the huge teachers' strike happening in Los Angeles, as it could have implications for their future, too.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

L.A. teachers on strike; what does it mean for Philly?

You may see local teachers wearing red in solidarity this week.

On Monday, 30,000 teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school system, went on strike.

They’re striking over pay, class size, school staffing, and the role of charter schools — issues that sound familiar to Philly educators who are paying close attention as they look toward the future.

Philly contractor faces $45,000 in OSHA fines for fatal Brewerytown building collapse

Last June, one day after celebrating his 59th birthday with his family, Harvey Figgs reported for work at a demolition job in Brewerytown at Jefferson and Bailey Streets.

The building collapsed on him just minutes after he stepped inside. By the time investigators arrived, Figgs had died.

An investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not find for certain why the building collapsed, but it did conclude that more could have been done to protect the workers' safety. They cited Gama Wrecking Inc. for three violations, amounting to a penalty fine of $45,656.

How Pennsylvania achieved its steepest decline in state prison population on record

During 2018, Pennsylvania cut its prison population by just over a thousand inmates. That’s just about equal to the population of one entire state prison.

It’s an historic decline, but how’d they do it?

Credit goes to a number of things, from the merger of the Department of Corrections and the state parole board to legislation designed to reduce prison spending.

What you need to know today

#OurPhilly

Snow day. ☃️🐶

This is almost too much cuteness to handle, @kylehuff. Almost.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly

That’s Interesting

Opinions

January 15, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
January 15, 2019

“While debate swirls around the border wall — whether it’s immoral, whether it even works — one huge impact, while understood, is just not being discussed: The wall is already an ecological catastrophe, devastating rare and endangered species, carving up critical habitats, exacerbating flooding, even worsening climate change.” — Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education director Mike Weilbacher on the ecological toll of a border wall.

What we’re reading

Zoe Little , climbs a rock wall during a climbing session at the Philadelphia Rock Gym in Wyncote, PA. Monday, November 20, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer

A Daily Dose of | New Heights

Rock climbing fans are looking to diversify the sport, and a local meetup for climbers of color is gaining a foothold.