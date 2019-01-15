Did you enjoy the snowfall we saw over the weekend? Then you’re in luck: looks like we’re going to get even more precipitation this weekend, and it could be everyone’s (not really) favorite kind, wintry mix. Maybe a trip to the West Coast is looking good right about now. Philly teachers certainly have their eyes on California — but not because of the weather. They’re observing the huge teachers' strike happening in Los Angeles, as it could have implications for their future, too.