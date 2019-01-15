Did you enjoy the snowfall we saw over the weekend? Then you’re in luck: looks like we’re going to get even more precipitation this weekend, and it could be everyone’s (not really) favorite kind, wintry mix. Maybe a trip to the West Coast is looking good right about now. Philly teachers certainly have their eyes on California — but not because of the weather. They’re observing the huge teachers' strike happening in Los Angeles, as it could have implications for their future, too.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
You may see local teachers wearing red in solidarity this week.
On Monday, 30,000 teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school system, went on strike.
They’re striking over pay, class size, school staffing, and the role of charter schools — issues that sound familiar to Philly educators who are paying close attention as they look toward the future.
Last June, one day after celebrating his 59th birthday with his family, Harvey Figgs reported for work at a demolition job in Brewerytown at Jefferson and Bailey Streets.
The building collapsed on him just minutes after he stepped inside. By the time investigators arrived, Figgs had died.
An investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not find for certain why the building collapsed, but it did conclude that more could have been done to protect the workers' safety. They cited Gama Wrecking Inc. for three violations, amounting to a penalty fine of $45,656.
During 2018, Pennsylvania cut its prison population by just over a thousand inmates. That’s just about equal to the population of one entire state prison.
It’s an historic decline, but how’d they do it?
Credit goes to a number of things, from the merger of the Department of Corrections and the state parole board to legislation designed to reduce prison spending.
- A gunman took his ex-girlfriend and another woman hostage at a UPS facility in Gloucester County Monday. The suspect was shot and killed after a standoff with police, but the hostages were not harmed. The incident was a sad reminder of the links between domestic violence and workplace shooters.
- The trial of Joshua Hupperterz in the murder of Temple student Jenna Burleigh continued Monday, with Hupperterz’s step-grandfather testifying that he found the woman’s body on his wife’s Pocono property while looking for snakes.
- After the New York Times reported that the FBI opened an investigation into whether President Donald Trump was working for Russia against the United States, Trump said Monday, “I never worked for Russia.”
- Gov. Tom Wolf will attend his second inauguration today. The cost so far? $1.7 million and counting.
- Alden Global Capital, a New York hedge fund known for extreme cost-cutting at the newspapers it owns, is making a $1.4-billion hostile bid for Gannett Co., Inc, a move that would consolidate its hold in the newspaper market in the Philly region.
- A Philly judge on Monday blocked Trump administration efforts to let almost any employer deny female employees coverage for birth control by citing religious or moral objections.
- Now that this season is behind them, the Eagles have their future to worry about. Injuries plagued important players in 2018. Carson Wentz is eager to move past his injury history and knows he has a lot to prove. Meanwhile the team faces face big free-agent decisions with Brandon Graham, Jordan Hicks and Golden Tate.
- Former Sixer Dario Saric returns to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since being traded tonight, and it’s going to be an emotional game.
- Local Giant Food Stores are getting high-tech new hires. Marty, a 6-foot-5-inch, googly-eyed robot, will look out for hazards on the store floor and, eventually, scan shelves for out-of-stock items.
- Move over, Kylie. On Sunday, a picture of an egg became the most-liked Instagram post ever. Philly has some nice eggs, too, you know.
- Despite recent drama over his ill-fated Oscars hosting gig, Kevin Hart’s latest flick, the Philly-filmed The Upside, has nearly doubled its box office projections.
- The risk of having a stroke in one’s lifetime increased to 25 percent in 2016. But there are ways you can reduce your own chances of suffering a stroke.
“While debate swirls around the border wall — whether it’s immoral, whether it even works — one huge impact, while understood, is just not being discussed: The wall is already an ecological catastrophe, devastating rare and endangered species, carving up critical habitats, exacerbating flooding, even worsening climate change.” — Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education director Mike Weilbacher on the ecological toll of a border wall.
- After medical marijuana, broader legalization of recreational marijuana is a natural next step, writes Chanda Macias, MBA, PhD, the owner and CEO of National Healing Holistic Center.
- Mayor Jim Kenney’s reactions to reports that local grocery stores are struggling under the soda tax have been arrogant and incoherent, writes former federal and state prosecutor George Parry.
- What happens when you get Philly’s biggest chefs in one room? Philadelphia Magazine found out, facilitating a downright fascinating conversation between Ange Branca, Kurt Evans, Scott Schroeder, Ellen Yin, and Marc Vetri.
- WHYY’s story on Cancer Who?, a local nonprofit to support cancer patients inspired by the founder’s own family life, is one touching tale of perseverance and selflessness.
- Fernando Treviño is running for City Council and, if he wins, he’ll be its only immigrant. Al Día’s profile on the candidate details his journey from Mexico to Philly and his vision for the city.
- If you haven’t seen the viral gymnastics routine that swept the internet over the weekend, you’ll want to check it out and catch up on its star, Katelyn Ohashi, via the Washington Post.
- Esquire’s intense look at the Lamalerans of Indonesia, one of the world’s last whaling tribes, is an absolutely gripping ride.
Rock climbing fans are looking to diversify the sport, and a local meetup for climbers of color is gaining a foothold.