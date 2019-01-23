It sounds almost silly: stealing a home. How could one steal a home? You can’t pick it up and move it. Yet thieves and forgers are managing to do just that in the city’s hottest neighborhoods. My colleague Craig McCoy’s look at the startling phenomenon is a must-read this morning. A little farther afield, there are new racial allegations against the New Jersey wrestling coach at the center of a recent controversy.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

As Philly gentrifies, houses are being stolen from dead people

As neighborhood after Philly neighborhood has undergone gentrification, a strange and urgent problem has followed in its wake: the theft of homes.

Grifters prey on properties behind in taxes or mortgage payments, forging deeds to transfer ownership to themselves. Then they sell for a quick buck.

One local man, William Ernest Johnson III, has been linked to at least six suspicious home transfers from owners who were either dead or so aged their families have disavowed the acquisitions.

New racial allegations surface about referee embroiled in wrestling dreadlocks controversy

Last month, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson had 90 seconds to make a choice: have his dreadlocks cut or forfeit his match.

The referee that made him choose, Alan Maloney, has been at the center of a growing controversy since the incident went viral, prompting allegations of racism and harassment.

Now new allegations of racism have surfaced against Maloney involving interactions with other wrestlers.

Phillies great Roy Halladay elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Roy Halladay, who spent the final four seasons of his career with the Phillies, is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it was announced Tuesday.

The late, great pitcher will be enshrined July 21. Halladay, who died in November of 2017 when a plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, is the first first-ballot Hall of Famer since Christy Mathewson in 1936′s inaugural class to be inducted posthumously.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Looks like winter is winning that challenge, @wittwering.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Sam Shutdown
Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Sam Shutdown

“The beverage tax will help ensure that Makayla’s success in kindergarten becomes the norm in Philadelphia — that her story becomes so common, we don’t even need to boast about it.” — Rev. James S. Hall Jr., pastor of Triumph Baptist Church in Nicetown, on what Philly’s soda tax has done for children like Makayla Grant.

What we’re reading

The Philadelphia Museum of Art collaborated with Project POSSE to put on its first-ever ball for this week's Final Fridays event.
Love Me Do Photography / Love Me Do Photography
The Philadelphia Museum of Art collaborated with Project POSSE to put on its first-ever ball for this week's Final Fridays event.

A Daily Dose of | Ovahness

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a ball this weekend, but it’s no stuffy, black-tie affair. You’ll see more voguing than waltzing as the LGBTQ community gathers to celebrate ballroom culture.