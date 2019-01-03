Philadelphia’s soda tax is one controversial piece of legislation. Two years after it went into effect, debates over its merits and faults continue. Now the owner of a West Philly ShopRite has blamed it for the closing of his store. Surely this won’t be the last story you read about the tax on sweetened beverages. Perhaps this time last year you were prepared to read the last story about Eagles QB Nick Foles and the playoffs. You would have been sadly mistaken. The Super Bowl MVP is gearing up for another postseason. Honestly, can you believe it?