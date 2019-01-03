Philadelphia’s soda tax is one controversial piece of legislation. Two years after it went into effect, debates over its merits and faults continue. Now the owner of a West Philly ShopRite has blamed it for the closing of his store. Surely this won’t be the last story you read about the tax on sweetened beverages. Perhaps this time last year you were prepared to read the last story about Eagles QB Nick Foles and the playoffs. You would have been sadly mistaken. The Super Bowl MVP is gearing up for another postseason. Honestly, can you believe it?
A ShopRite store in West Philadelphia will close in March and its owner is placing blame on Philadelphia’s tax on sweetened beverages.
Owner Jeff Brown, who has won praise for embracing progressive policies and opening stores in food deserts, said Wednesday that his store has seen a 23 percent loss in sales.
Brown’s announcement is the latest attack on Mayor Jim Kenney’s signature legislation and comes at the start of an election year for the mayor and City Council.
It’s been just 11 months since Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory. No one was quite sure what to think of Foles a year ago, but no one’s doubting him now as he leads the Birds to Sunday’s wild-card playoff game in Chicago.
Eagles fans might be stressed about the Bears, but they could find comfort in Doug Pederson’s lighthearted demeanor. He and Bears coach Matt Nagy shared a “servant mentality” as Eagles assistants back in the day, he said Wednesday. Nagy was even once an Eagles quarterback — for a day.
Want to join the Eagles in the Windy City this weekend? Megabus is running a Philly special.
Philadelphia residents are receiving letters bearing the city’s official seal, a City Hall address, and the signatures of Philadelphia City Council members. But they’re paid for by a private company’ to promote their water and sewer line warranty.
Due to a partnership between American Water Resources (AWR) and the Philadelphia Energy Authority, AWR can use the official-looking letters to market protection plans to Philly homeowners. In exchange, the authority gets 20 percent of the sales and a $100,000 annual payment. The arrangement has made some residents wary.
- Two Mummers and a woman were killed and another woman was critically injured early Wednesday when a possibly suicidal man crashed his car head-on into their SUV in South Philly. The four victims were driving home from a Mummers party.
- Police charged a 15-year-old girl with murder Wednesday after her newborn son’s body was discovered Monday night in the trash on a North Philadelphia street.
- City Council President Darrel Clarke on Wednesday denounced what he claimed was a “use of blackface” during Tuesday’s Mummers Parade. The only problem? The mummer in question is black and wasn’t wearing blackface.
- Community leaders held an informational meeting last night about racial incidents that roiled the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District and prompted a school walkout in December. Little new information was offered but there were calls for healing and skepticism about social media postings.
- Down East Passyunk Avenue. manhole covers bear the neighborhood’s logo, an indigenous person wearing a Western headdress. Is the symbol an homage to the Lenape or an instance of casual racism?
- Even though the illness has certainly arrived in Philly and its numbers are rising, it is not too late to get a flu shot.
