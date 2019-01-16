Everybody hopes for good neighbors, but you don’t get to pick 'em. Neighbors of Fethullah Gülen, the man Turkey wants extradited from his current home in the Poconos, view the cleric with curiosity, ambivalence, and for some, suspicion. My colleague Vinny Vella’s look at the small town and its famous occupant is well worth your time this morning. In other news, fans of the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure may not be pleased with changes coming to the event, but we’ve got the details either way.