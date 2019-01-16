Everybody hopes for good neighbors, but you don’t get to pick 'em. Neighbors of Fethullah Gülen, the man Turkey wants extradited from his current home in the Poconos, view the cleric with curiosity, ambivalence, and for some, suspicion. My colleague Vinny Vella’s look at the small town and its famous occupant is well worth your time this morning. In other news, fans of the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure may not be pleased with changes coming to the event, but we’ve got the details either way.

The cleric next door: Pocono neighbors weigh in on Fethullah Gülen

Fethullah Gülen, the 80-year-old Turkish leader of a religious offshoot of Islam, has lived in the rural mountain town of Saylorsburg, Pa., since 1999.

In 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Gülen of masterminding a deadly and ultimately unsuccessful military coup from 6,000 miles away. He’s been calling for Gülen’s extradition ever since and President Trump is under increasing pressure to send him back.

In his adopted hometown, neighbors have conflicting opinions of Gülen. Many see a a good, quiet neighbor, while others see a mysterious man who’s only brought attention to their small town.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure ends in favor of walk as revenues fall

The Susan G. Komen foundation’s Race for the Cure has been a Mother’s Day tradition in Philadelphia for 28 years. But on Monday, Komen’s Philadelphia affiliate announced it will be switching things up.

Instead of a race, there will be the More than Pink walk. Unlike at the race, security guards will try to restrict the event to participants who have paid the registration fee.

Why the change? Revenues have been falling while expenses rise, thanks to the many participants who haven’t registered, donated, or raised money in recent years.

Tom Wolf inaugurated to second term as Pa. governor

Tom Wolf is Pennsylvania’s governor, again. The Democrat took the oath of office for his second term Tuesday, pledging to bridge ideological divides and touting policy wins from the last four years.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the unabashedly progressive former mayor of Braddock, swapped out his usual jeans and work shirt for a suit to take the oath, too.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gave his State of the State address Tuesday, denouncing a system that is “rigged” for the well-connected.

“Consumers are limited in their choice of distributors because cities have permitted local monopolies (see: Comcast in Philadelphia). When companies like Disney have a stranglehold over college and professional sports, viewers are truly a ‘captive’ audience in both content and delivery. And, when bundled with an internet package, what options do consumers really have except to pay more?” — Karen Weaver, an associate clinical professor at Drexel University and a sports media rights expert, on how Disney and Verizon have Philly sports fans in a choke hold.

Meet your new hero: Wynnifred Franklin, a 94-year-old great-grandmother, has worked in the bakery of the Giant supermarket in Audubon, Montgomery County since 1996.