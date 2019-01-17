So, you may have heard there’s a winter storm headed our way. Don’t worry, there’s nothing special in the forecast for today. But once night falls the region can expect some snow and we have details on the wintry mix taking over the weekend. If you do get stuck inside thanks to the weather (or just enjoy a cozy day indoors) you may want some books to keep you company. But if you’re borrowing ebooks from the Free Library, you’ll want to read my colleague Bob Fernandez’s report on what digital content does to library budgets. Let’s just say, if it were a book, it’d be in the horror section.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Library card holders love ebooks. So much, in fact, that last year 28 percent of the Free Library of Philadelphia’s total circulation of more than 5 million books came from digital content. After all, it’s like Netflix for libraries, right?
Well, yes and no. Ebooks are convenient for readers, but they’re a huge drain on library budgets and publishers are looking to squeeze even more out of your local book haven.
What ebooks are Philadelphians reading anyway? The top 100 downloads of 2018 are full of familiar titles.
It’s that time of year, folks. The Philadelphia region can expect some snowfall tonight with accumulations ranging from less than inch in South Jersey to an inch in Philadelphia and 2 inches north and west of the city.
The snow might affect your Friday morning commute, too. As for Saturday, the area should see a mix of precipitation: a few inches of snow in the afternoon that turns to rain overnight.
A snow-and-rain mix is likely on Sunday as well as temperatures plunge into the teens, surely one of the worst phrases in the English language. Look for weather updates on Philly.com all weekend.
The continuing partial government shutdown means that the food stamps that would normally be disbursed in February were distributed Wednesday instead. It also means that Philly air traffic controllers are appealing to travelers as they work without pay.
Meanwhile, a bill introduced this week in New Jersey wants to give federal workers affected by the shutdown more time to pay their property taxes.
For workers in need of a distraction from all this, Philly’s museums are offering federal employees discounted admission and at least one restaurant is offering discounts, too.
- The father of slain Temple University student Jenna Burleigh testified in the murder trial of Joshua Hupperterz Wednesday. Jurors saw a video image of Ed Burleigh’s final hug with his daughter.
- Four Americans were killed in a suicide attack in Syria on Wednesday, a sign that the threat of the Islamic State there remains as the Trump administration begins to withdraw.
- Following backlash and lawsuits, the Tamaqua School District in Schuylkill County has suspended a controversial policy that would have made it the first district in the state with armed teachers.
- John C. Bogle, the founder of Vanguard who revolutionized the way Americans save for the future and rallied against the greed of Wall Street, died of cancer Wednesday at his home in Bryn Mawr. He was 89.
- Prescription drugs are notoriously more expensive in the U.S. than in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. But Americans often pay top-dollar for brand-name meds for which a generic exists — just not here.
- The historic Harbison’s dairy plant in Kensington will soon be converted into apartments and offices. But don’t worry, that iconic milk-bottle-shaped water tower isn’t going anywhere.
- Tonight the Sixers begin a tough 12-game stretch with a contest against the Indiana Pacers. Can they hold it together through mid-February? Coach Brett Brown thinks so.
- This year’s Philadelphia Flower Show includes an exciting new twist: the Interflora World Cup, a Chopped-style competition that pits floral designers against each other.
- Sorry, This Is Us fans — not only does the show seemingly not understand geography but it doesn’t get Philly at all and its latest episode proves it, TV critic Ellen Gray writes.
- Another round of local restaurants and eateries were closed by health inspectors in early January, including an East Passyunk favorite and a Center City hotel.
- Still hungry after reading that? Well, you’re in luck. Restaurant critic Craig LaBan knows where to find the best BBQ in the city.
- It’s no secret the Eagles had an injury-filled season. Just before it began, the team ushered in a new medical staff and it’s raising questions about how the Birds treat their injured.
- College students have voiced a common refrain over the past decade: they need more mental health services. But a new study suggests waiting longer for care might actually have benefits.
“If every building in this city can turn green when the Eagles have a game (go Birds!), I don’t think it’s a stretch to take the bridge in our area that’s named after a queer American and paint it (or light it) the colors of the Philly Pride flag.” — StreetsDept.com’s Conrad Benner on why Philly should paint the Walt Whitman Bridge rainbow for LGBTQ Philadelphians.
- Say what you want about Camel Prom Mom, who just pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges, but she brought a lot of joy to her North Philly neighborhood, writes columnist Jenice Armstrong.
- Last week, the drag-racing off-duty Philly cop who mowed down Danny Dimitri in 2017 apologized to Dimitri’s family, but the apology was two years too late, writes columnist Ronnie Polaneczky.
- You’re going to want to read PlanPhilly’s investigation of how the Philadelphia Parking Authority issues millions in fines over street sweeping violations, even though the city only sweeps 25 percent of the time. Yikes.
- For all of Philadelphia’s colonial history, the stories of colonial women of color are rarely told. Luckily, Grid has delved into some of their stories and found places where you can learn more.
- Whether you’re “Inbox Zero” or more “Inbox Infinity,” you may find solace in the email management tips Technical.ly Philly snagged from Philadelphia’s tech leaders.
- If you’ve already given up on your new year’s resolution, you’re certainly not the first. The Cut’s “Museum of Failed Self-Improvements" will give you a chuckle and commiseration today.
- Is it possible? A personality quiz backed by science? FiveThirtyEight says so — and either way, it’s still fun.
Move over, Rocky. The Philadelphia Museum of Art has added some important new art to its stoop.