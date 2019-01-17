So, you may have heard there’s a winter storm headed our way. Don’t worry, there’s nothing special in the forecast for today. But once night falls the region can expect some snow and we have details on the wintry mix taking over the weekend. If you do get stuck inside thanks to the weather (or just enjoy a cozy day indoors) you may want some books to keep you company. But if you’re borrowing ebooks from the Free Library, you’ll want to read my colleague Bob Fernandez’s report on what digital content does to library budgets. Let’s just say, if it were a book, it’d be in the horror section.

Ebooks seem like ‘Netflix for libraries,’ but they’re a drain on budgets

Library card holders love ebooks. So much, in fact, that last year 28 percent of the Free Library of Philadelphia’s total circulation of more than 5 million books came from digital content. After all, it’s like Netflix for libraries, right?

Well, yes and no. Ebooks are convenient for readers, but they’re a huge drain on library budgets and publishers are looking to squeeze even more out of your local book haven.

What ebooks are Philadelphians reading anyway? The top 100 downloads of 2018 are full of familiar titles.

Snow, rain, wintry mix, flash freeze: The Philly-area forecast

It’s that time of year, folks. The Philadelphia region can expect some snowfall tonight with accumulations ranging from less than inch in South Jersey to an inch in Philadelphia and 2 inches north and west of the city.

The snow might affect your Friday morning commute, too. As for Saturday, the area should see a mix of precipitation: a few inches of snow in the afternoon that turns to rain overnight.

A snow-and-rain mix is likely on Sunday as well as temperatures plunge into the teens, surely one of the worst phrases in the English language. Look for weather updates on Philly.com all weekend.

All the government shutdown deals in Philly

The continuing partial government shutdown means that the food stamps that would normally be disbursed in February were distributed Wednesday instead. It also means that Philly air traffic controllers are appealing to travelers as they work without pay.

Meanwhile, a bill introduced this week in New Jersey wants to give federal workers affected by the shutdown more time to pay their property taxes.

For workers in need of a distraction from all this, Philly’s museums are offering federal employees discounted admission and at least one restaurant is offering discounts, too.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Bipartisan Ship Hits Ice Berg Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com

“If every building in this city can turn green when the Eagles have a game (go Birds!), I don’t think it’s a stretch to take the bridge in our area that’s named after a queer American and paint it (or light it) the colors of the Philly Pride flag.” — StreetsDept.com’s Conrad Benner on why Philly should paint the Walt Whitman Bridge rainbow for LGBTQ Philadelphians.

Antony Gormley sculptures on the patio of the art museum, in Philadelphia, January 16, 2018. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

