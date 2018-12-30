As a crop, hemp must be isolated from marijuana. From what I understand, hemp cannot be grown within a 5 mile radius of a marijuana grow for fear it would lead to cross-pollination. When cross-pollination happens, you get a warehouse full of ditch weed. How will it have an impact on the law? It’s anyone’s guess. There’s hasn’t been active enforcement of hemp laws on the state or federal level for years. The agencies have bigger fish to fry with opioids, especially fentanyl. In our state, the Republican majority in Harrisburg will need a lot of convincing before the discussion can even begin about legalizing for adult-recreational use.