The government shutdown is now in its 34th day. As it stretches on, more organizations and businesses are stepping forward to help furloughed workers and others affected by the shutdown. We’ve got details on the assistance that is available this morning. Hoping for third parties to step in and help is something parents of the Philly school system know well, as a recent library fundraiser made all too clear. A victory for one school was a reminder of what others have lost.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Earlier this month, Bache-Martin Elementary in Fairmount celebrated the re-opening of its library after a $90,000 fundraising campaign.
While putting books in children’s hands is always something to celebrate, for many, the occasion made plain the divisions between the haves and have-nots of Philly schools.
In whiter, wealthier neighborhoods, parents fundraise for new playgrounds and to support staff salaries. Under-resourced schools are left to make do with that they have.
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the U.S. are currently going without pay, so local organizations and businesses are providing everything from food to financial help.
Some federal workers gathered quietly for emergency food distribution in South Philadelphia Wednesday, describing themselves as grateful but “humiliated.”
The Senate will vote on legislation to end the shutdown today but are unlikely to come away in agreement. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has agreed to postpone the State of the Union address until the government reopens.
January was a good month for many working in healthcare in the Philly region. Thousands of low-wage workers got a raise and more will follow next month.
That means food service staffers, custodians, and patient service reps at five area hospitals will all be making at least $15 an hour.
It seems the trend has caught on so hospitals can attract workers. But there’s plenty more to know about the “Fight for $15.”
- Meek Mill, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, and Jay-Z just announced the formation of the Reform Alliance. Their goal? To reform the American criminal justice system.
- Philly is resurrecting the enforcement of a decade-old initiative to be sure lost and stolen guns are properly reported missing. The repercussions for not reporting swiped firearms include heavy fines and possible jail time.
- The city has settled a lawsuit that accused Sheriff Jewell Williams of sexual harassment, agreeing to pay $127,500 to a former employee of the Sheriff’s Office.
- Pennsylvania just threw the door wide open for industrial hemp production. Hemp, the cannabis plants that can’t get you high, were recently removed from federal regulation.
- When one Philly property owner noticed a tax abatement wasn’t being applied to his property, he had his lawyer reached out to the Office of Property Assessment. Then he found out the property had been suddenly reassessed, increasing its value more than 230 percent.
- To fight hunger and promote nutrition, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has a new prescription: a food bank and education unit called the Healthy Weight Food Pharmacy.
- New year, new restaurant openings. Reporter Michael Klein knows where to look for the latest eats in our region.
- If you think emotional support animals are limited to dogs and cats, think again. One York County man keeps an alligator by his side to deal with depression.
- The Imperial Inn may be the oldest restaurant in Chinatown, but after 45 years the Cantonese staple is closing its doors.
- Corey Brewer is only on a 10-day contract with the Sixers. But watch the film and you might just think he should stay for a while, especially after last night’s win over the Spurs.
- Want to know your neighborhood better? Check out what Kensington residents are doing with some help from disposable cameras.
- Gather 'round, Marvel fans. You’ll want to find out what the Franklin Institute has cooking for its next exhibit. Hint: It. Is. Groot.
“Watching the parallel paralyses of the British and U.S. governments, it’s easy to see why Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin might think democracies were cooked.” — Columnist Trudy Rubin on the similarities between the Brexit debacle in British parliament and the U.S. government shutdown.
- What could the U.S. spend $5 billion on instead of a border wall? Ending the opioid epidemic, writes Matthew Meyer, County Executive of New Castle County, Delaware.
- The retirement security of too many working people is in danger and the government can and should step in to help, writes New Jersey U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross.
- Good news for bibliophiles: PlanPhilly reports that independent bookstores are back, baby.
- You’ve heard about the student debt problem, but how much do you know about the process of getting financial aid? The Temple News has taken a deep look at students' fights with FAFSA.
- One might say the nation is divided over many topics right now, but City Lab names another: those who drive to work and those who bike, walk, or use transit. It’s certainly some food for thought.
- Your car could soon have a head-up display like a fighter jet. Go ahead, nerd out over New York Magazine’s dive into what they call, “the original augmented reality.”
You’ve heard of the Jersey Devil (who hasn’t?) but do you know the story of how our region became gripped with fear over the “monster” over a century ago? The devil is in the details.