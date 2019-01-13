I’ve been around losing teams and this one smelled like a loser after the 48-7 loss in New Orleans. The schedule was favorable the rest of the way, so I never counted the Eagles out, but their situation was dire. Still, they kept winning, and even after falling in Dallas, I thought they would play hard throughout the remainder of the season, even if they fell short of the playoffs. So that would be my moment: battling the Cowboys and taking them into overtime even though so much had previously gone against them in that game.