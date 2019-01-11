We begin in Old Forge, Pa. For almost two years, the town has been reeling from the mysterious disappearance of a beloved pizza shop owner and staple of the town’s proud history. Here in Philadelphia, the Mummers have woven themselves into the city’s history, but not always for good reasons. On Thursday, they came together with local leaders for a very candid conversation. There’s no need to mince words about Sunday’s Eagles game. It’s a big one and it could have major implications for the future of the team.
Old Forge, a close-knit community in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is the self-proclaimed “Pizza Capital of the World.” Its unique style of rectangular pizza has garnered it attention, as has an unsolved mystery for the past two years.
Robert Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s — the pioneer of the Old Forge style of pizza — has not been seen since January 2017. Signs point to an early morning struggle with robbers in the shop. Today, all anyone has are theories.
Ghigiarelli’s hasn’t had a customer in almost two years. Stepping foot inside the restaurant is still too hard for some of Baron’s children. His family, the community and investigators still want answers.
Mummers representatives sat down with local black leaders Thursday to talk about the organization’s checkered past and a recent skit that many found offensive.
State Sen. Anthony H. Williams called for the sit down and described it as an “extraordinarily candid and honest” conversation. A Mummers spokesperson elaborated on how the group plans to ensure that their tradition lives on.
Out of the meeting came a suggestion that could alter the way the group goes about giving the green light to its New Year’s Day offerings.
Get your underdog masks ready. If you don’t understand the reference, maybe you’re new to this, so let us help you out. The Eagles will march into the Saints' home Sunday for a fight to stay alive. Beat writer Paul Domowitch breaks down every facet of the match-up and what the Eagles have to do to reverse their fortunes in The Big Easy.
Fortunately for the team, luck seems to be on Nick Foles' side. He’s locked in to start Sunday, but that means there’s still a pretty good quarterback on the bench. So, what happens if Carson Wentz gets cleared?
While there’s still football to be played this season, the odd quarterback dynamic in Philly has many people wondering: What will the roster look like next season? To put it simply: Quite different.
- It’s day 21 of the government shutdown — tied for the longest in U.S. history. President Trump does not seem motivated to end the shutdown, and its continued implications, by giving in on his border wall demand. In fact, he made a visit to Texas yesterday and said he’ll “probably” declare an emergency along the southern border to get the funds if needed. Speaking of cash, there are ways unpaid federal workers in our area can get some help.
- Here at home, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Philly office, one of the biggest in the nation, is stalled due to the shutdown. Workers fear this could pose a serious risk to public health and safety.
- Philadelphia police have charged a 24-year-old man with involuntary manslaughter after a dispute between South Philly dog walkers led to a man’s death.
- Earlier this week, Buena Regional High School’s wrestling match was abruptly canceled. The lawyer for Andrew Johnson, the wrestler who cut his dreadlocks to avoid forfeiting a match last month, says it all stemmed from an “unrelenting fixation" with the New Jersey teenager’s hair.
- Elsewhere in the Garden State, the former Revel Casino is changing hands yet again, barely a year after its last sale. The Ocean Resorts' new owners have big plans for the property, pending approval from the state.
- Pennsylvania is the national leader for student-debt burden and one Temple University professor can’t understand why more people in Philly aren’t discussing this crisis. She believes she’s come up with a way to get people talking.
- Yesterday marked 20 years since the debut of The Sopranos (yes, we’re that old), “the show that changed TV.” We caught up with two former Newark Star-Ledger critics who followed the Jersey-based show from the start and wrote a book about it.
- It’s time to get hungry. Center City District Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend. The event will feature Philly newcomers, hot spots and old favorites for foodies to enjoy.
- Speaking of cuisine, there’s no need to worry if you missed out on getting into the Franklin Institute’s Vikings exhibit feast. My colleague Grace Dickinson breaks down where you can enjoy traditional Nordic cuisine in Philly — including at home.
- If you’re more into fast-food, you might have noticed that Checkers & Rally’s don’t have a strong presence in the Philly area. But that could change. The company has plans for some major growth in our area in the near future.
- Meanwhile, Center City residents will soon have another grocery option. Giant Food Stores is opening a downtown location with a new format later this month — one the company believes will address a missed opportunity in Philly.
- Even if the Eagles lose on Sunday, Philly will be represented in the big game — the Puppy Bowl that is. Meet the Philly area pups that will take part in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV.
“I’m not a natural gun owner. I’m more likely to be holding a knitting needle than a Glock — but recent events have made me rethink my natural aversion to weapons, an aversion that has nothing to do with philosophical opposition and everything to do with my own physical incompetence.” — Columnist Christine Flowers on why she wants 2019 to be the year she stops expecting others to look out for her.
- While shutting down the Atlantic City Rail Line was needed for Positive Train Control installation, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes that NJ Transit owes South Jersey commuters concrete answers about when the line will be back on the track.
- While he writes of the shameful history of the term “Redskin," Jonathan Zimmerman of the University of Pennsylvania explains why supporters of Neshaminy School District’s continued use of the term have every right to fight for it.
- Do you believe in magic? How about Nick Foles Magic? A FiveThirtyEight chat examines whether Foles is the Eagles' version of ... Eli Manning (no, not this version of Eli).
- Could the wall be President Trump’s downfall with those on the fence? The Atlantic takes a look at how Trump’s relentless push for a wall on the border with Mexico might be a major factor for a group of voters who provided him critical support in 2016.
- Sometimes when you’re talking, you might have trouble thinking of the right word. We’ve all been there. But imagine being a writer and public speaker and dealing with that. It’s what prompted Lindsay Patton-Carson to dig into a potential medical reason for her loss of words and write about it for PhillyVoice.
- It might be time to kiss a long-time arena staple goodbye. For decades, we’ve spent breaks at sporting events watching kiss-cam interactions that run the gamut from heartfelt to creepy. The Ringer examines how the stunt is now raising questions about inclusiveness and consent.
When it comes to learning about money, it’s best to start young. That’s why the Please Touch Museum will debut Cents & Sensibility, a new interactive exhibit that will teach kids about income, saving, and investments.