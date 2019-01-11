We begin in Old Forge, Pa. For almost two years, the town has been reeling from the mysterious disappearance of a beloved pizza shop owner and staple of the town’s proud history. Here in Philadelphia, the Mummers have woven themselves into the city’s history, but not always for good reasons. On Thursday, they came together with local leaders for a very candid conversation. There’s no need to mince words about Sunday’s Eagles game. It’s a big one and it could have major implications for the future of the team.

Cafe owner’s disappearance still haunts ‘Pizza Capital of the World’

Old Forge, a close-knit community in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is the self-proclaimed “Pizza Capital of the World.” Its unique style of rectangular pizza has garnered it attention, as has an unsolved mystery for the past two years.

Robert Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s — the pioneer of the Old Forge style of pizza — has not been seen since January 2017. Signs point to an early morning struggle with robbers in the shop. Today, all anyone has are theories.

Ghigiarelli’s hasn’t had a customer in almost two years. Stepping foot inside the restaurant is still too hard for some of Baron’s children. His family, the community and investigators still want answers.

Mummers meet to talk about controversial Jay-Z parade skit

Mummers representatives sat down with local black leaders Thursday to talk about the organization’s checkered past and a recent skit that many found offensive.

State Sen. Anthony H. Williams called for the sit down and described it as an “extraordinarily candid and honest” conversation. A Mummers spokesperson elaborated on how the group plans to ensure that their tradition lives on.

Out of the meeting came a suggestion that could alter the way the group goes about giving the green light to its New Year’s Day offerings.

Eagles vs. Saints: Breaking down the Birds' quest to stay alive

Get your underdog masks ready. If you don’t understand the reference, maybe you’re new to this, so let us help you out. The Eagles will march into the Saints' home Sunday for a fight to stay alive. Beat writer Paul Domowitch breaks down every facet of the match-up and what the Eagles have to do to reverse their fortunes in The Big Easy.

Fortunately for the team, luck seems to be on Nick Foles' side. He’s locked in to start Sunday, but that means there’s still a pretty good quarterback on the bench. So, what happens if Carson Wentz gets cleared?

While there’s still football to be played this season, the odd quarterback dynamic in Philly has many people wondering: What will the roster look like next season? To put it simply: Quite different.

January 11, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
January 11, 2019

“I’m not a natural gun owner. I’m more likely to be holding a knitting needle than a Glock — but recent events have made me rethink my natural aversion to weapons, an aversion that has nothing to do with philosophical opposition and everything to do with my own physical incompetence.” — Columnist Christine Flowers on why she wants 2019 to be the year she stops expecting others to look out for her.

  • While shutting down the Atlantic City Rail Line was needed for Positive Train Control installation, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes that NJ Transit owes South Jersey commuters concrete answers about when the line will be back on the track.
  • While he writes of the shameful history of the term “Redskin," Jonathan Zimmerman of the University of Pennsylvania explains why supporters of Neshaminy School District’s continued use of the term have every right to fight for it.

Milan Brintley 4 (Center) and Ariyel Smith, 4, learn about money from at a new exhibit called Cents and Sensibility at The Please Touch Museum Tuesday January 8, 2019. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer

When it comes to learning about money, it’s best to start young. That’s why the Please Touch Museum will debut Cents & Sensibility, a new interactive exhibit that will teach kids about income, saving, and investments.