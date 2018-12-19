Everyone loves a good story, and Hazim Hardeman, the Temple grad who became the school’s first Rhodes scholar, has one for the ages. The journey from his North Philadelphia neighborhood to Oxford, England, has twists, turns, and a happy ending. Reporter Susan Snyder’s two-part deep-dive into his past and present is full of hope and perseverance. For others, getting through college can be a much different story. In Ivy League schools, including Penn and Princeton, students with mental illness are claiming discrimination.