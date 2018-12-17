Let’s just say I’m happy to have lost some sleep to watch the end of last night’s Eagles-Rams upset. I’d be much less chipper this morning if I were directing you all to our coverage of the effective end to the season. Luckily, where football is concerned, it’s all good news for Philly today and the playoffs are still, amazingly, in play. If your nerves are already getting the best of you ahead of next week’s game, take a break with the story of another local icon: the Betsy Rosses (yes, there’s more than one) bringing history to life in Old City.