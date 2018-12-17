Let’s just say I’m happy to have lost some sleep to watch the end of last night’s Eagles-Rams upset. I’d be much less chipper this morning if I were directing you all to our coverage of the effective end to the season. Luckily, where football is concerned, it’s all good news for Philly today and the playoffs are still, amazingly, in play. If your nerves are already getting the best of you ahead of next week’s game, take a break with the story of another local icon: the Betsy Rosses (yes, there’s more than one) bringing history to life in Old City.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Carson Wentz goes out with an injury. Nick Foles takes the wheel in Los Angeles. Sunday night’s Eagles storyline was eerily familiar to fans after similar circumstances set up St. Nick’s path to Super Bowl MVP last year.
The Birds and Foles had a happy ending last night, too, surprising nearly everyone with a 30-23 win over the Rams and keeping their playoff dreams alive for another week. The Eagles' battered defense spent the game making big plays and held strong in the final minutes.
With two must-win games left in the regular season, it’s unclear how long Foles will remain at the helm but columnist Mike Sielski calls him maybe the reason for last night’s upset.
The School District of Philadelphia has received accolades for its aggressive efforts to protect students from lead paint following investigations into the schools' environmental hazards.
But the district has yet to be as effective with asbestos abatement. Recently obtained documents, photos, and emails reveal a district that triages asbestos-related emergencies and blunders, rather than apply comprehensive reforms.
The problems highlighted in the Inquirer’s “Toxic City: Sick Schools” reports — inadequate training of maintenance workers, shoddy work by contractors, and poor oversight of their work — are still at work.
If you’ve taken a tour through the Betsy Ross House in Old City, you may have seen one of the landmark’s historic first-person interpreters sewing away.
But they’re not just putting together American flags anymore. Since 2011, the team of Betsys have been replicating upholstery work that Ross once did.
Now the house is nearly fully decorated and the Betsys are taking on outside projects with a very 2018 entrepreneurial spirit.
- Government jobs are often known for predictable hours, solid pay and benefits, and job security. That’s why the Kenney administration has made it a priority to open up pathways to city jobs — including helping high schoolers find careers as auto mechanics.
- A quadruple shooting in a barbershop has shaken the North Philly neighborhood where it took place last week. Neighbors in Logan have concerns about the area’s safety.
- Police are seeking a 33-year-old man they say shot and killed his girlfriend on Friday as her newborn baby slept feet away. Officials say he could be armed and dangerous.
- Over the last year, a number of people in recovery from heroin addiction shared their stories with the Inquirer. Reporter Aubrey Whelan has checked in with three of them to find out where they are now.
- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, the top federal law enforcement official in Southeastern Pennsylvania, are in a war of words following Krasner’s office’s plea deal with an AK-47 gunman.
- The single Sen. Cory Booker has a lot to think about before deciding whether to run for president, including the fact that America hasn’t elected an unmarried president since 1884.
- The number of teens who have used electronic cigarettes took a sharp turn upward in the last year, according to a new report. About 1.3 million additional adolescents vaped in 2018.
- In other Philly sports successes, the Sixers are back to winning after a two-game skid. Thanks to the return of Jimmy Butler and the work of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, they beat the Cavs 128-105 Sunday,
- Is self-love self-care? Retailers in our region and nationwide are rebranding sex toys as women’s wellness products.
- If you’re tired of Gritty already, you definitely won’t want to watch his mansplaining parody of Love Actually with ESPN’s Katie Nolan.
- There’s no one way to be Jewish, as Congregation Temple Beth’El knows well. The predominantly African American synagogue in West Oak Lane is the largest of its kind in the area.
- On his way home from the MLB winter meetings, reporter Bob Brookover dug into what Phillies history has to say about the team’s decision to give Bryce Harper or Manny Machado big money.
- If you’re looking for somewhere to eat this Christmas and don’t want to cook at home, try out the Philly restaurants that will be open and ready to serve.
- For many, holiday decorating utilizes a heavy dose of tradition. Putting that seasonal certainty to use with a few tips can make decorating year-round as easy as picking where to put the tree.
The second even a hint of anti-Wawa sentiment wisps off the lips, reasonable discussion ends and chesty equivocation begins. It’s very Philly — but I’d argue that holding a hugely successful hometown company to a high standard is even Philly-er. — Philadelphia food and drink writer Drew Lazor on why he thinks Wawa’s food just isn’t that good.
- There are economic benefits to energy diversification and conservatives should lead the way on clean energy that creates jobs and prosperity, writes former lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania Jim Cawley.
- As debates rage over the use of the phrase “racially charged” in the media and politics, the Angry Grammarian Jeffrey Barg writes that using adverbs like this stops writing from bring precise and honest.
- The Washington Post has compiled accounts of the women and children displaced and abused during the horrific civil war taking place in Yemen. It’s a searing, difficult, and necessary read.
- A strange story is unraveling over at Philadelphia Magazine as they pull back the curtain on a South Philadelphia chef who claims to have been close friends with Anthony Bourdain.
- Billy Penn has an update from the residents forced out of their homes by a fire in West Philadelphia last week. Many remain in a shelter at West Philadelphia High School as they wait on a long-term solution.
- The internet can’t get enough of Gritty. Need further proof? Entertainment Weekly just ran an interview with the furry monster and the Ringer has written a long-form exploration of his rise to fame.
Pennsylvania has a state dog, a state insect, and even a state beverage. So one man has made it his mission to make the Slinky the state’s official toy.