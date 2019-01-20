After the Eagles Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s front page was taped to the front windows of homes across the city with the photo I made of Nick Foles hoisting the Lombardi trophy. It was exciting to be a part of everything that went into making that edition of the newspaper a keepsake. From the photo editor selecting the image, to the page designer who gave it great display, to the headline writer who noted the historical context so many things had to happen before it got into the hands of our readers. It’s a great feeling to be able to share in moment that resonated with so many people.