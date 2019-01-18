In Philadelphia, homeless Latinos are an underserved and undercounted group that advocates say aren’t reaching city services designed to help them. The city has pledged to amp up outreach efforts in the coming year. Another area in which Philadelphia is looking to improve in 2019: curbing gun violence. Yesterday, Mayor Jim Kenney introduced sprawling initiatives aimed at reducing what he called the “ongoing crisis” of gun violence in the city. And, if you’re waking up to a blanket of snow, here’s what you should know about transportation and school closings this morning.