Welcome to the 20th day of the partial government shutdown. If this lasts until Saturday, and it looks like it might‚ it’ll set a new record — not the good kind, of course. In the meantime, its effects continue to pile up and area domestic violence shelters are starting to feel the pressure as they face the uncertain future of federal funding. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump made his case for building a wall along the southern U.S. border, the request on which the shutdown hinges. He suggested it might help keep drugs out of the country, but my colleague Aubrey Whelan has found that a wall is not likely to keep heroin and fentanyl from getting to Philly.