Well, that was a real heartbreaker. There will be no repeat of last year’s storybook ending to the Eagles' season after last night’s playoff loss to the Saints — no Lombardi trophy, no parade. We may have just watched Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' last game in an Eagles uniform to boot. I can say one thing for sure: Philly’s mood will be dour today, to put it mildly.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Alshon Jeffery miss, Nick Foles interception bring Eagles' Super Bowl defense run to an end

It looked like another miracle in the making. In the fourth quarter of last night’s Eagles-Saints playoff game, the Birds had a chance to win. Nick Foles fired off a pass to Alshon Jeffery — and it went through his hands to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Eagles lost 20-14.

That moment may have sealed the deal, but the Eagles began losing momentum when they couldn’t stop the Saints' fake punt in the second quarter with a defensive line that fought through injuries all night. Two interceptions from Foles didn’t help, and show why he won’t be back with the Eagles, writes reporter Jeff McLane.

If it’s any consolation (and if you know Philly, it surely won’t be) our columnists remind Eagles fans, the Birds were never supposed to get this far and they truly gave it their all.

Traffic deaths on Roosevelt Blvd. spiked in 2018. A safety fix may not be in place until the fall.

It was a deadly year for Roosevelt Boulevard, one of its deadliest in recent history. It was the site of 21 fatal crashes in 2018 (making up 21 percent of the city’s fatal crashes) and one person died in each crash.

Is relief on the way? Speed cameras, a safety tool that officials say could make the road safer, have been approved by the Pennsylvania legislature. But it could take until this fall to implement them.

Unfettered by reelection concerns, will Gov. Wolf return to progressive roots in second term?

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s second inauguration is Tuesday. He may have captured nearly 58 percent of the vote in November but he’s already said he won’t run for public office again.

So what will he do with the next four years?

Wolf launched his tenure as an unapologetic progressive but, faced with the Republican-controlled state legislature, has become more pragmatic. Tomorrow’s address may reveal his next steps.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

What a great throwback, @bellavistan! Luckily Sunday was a much different story.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

January 13, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
January 13, 2019

“Those committed to insuring that the state improves its gender representation — from the state house or the governor’s office — should consider finding money and forming a commission for serious study of how to fast track further change.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board on how to change the boys' clubs of Congress and the General Assembly.

What we’re reading

Meredith Tangeman, 10, a fourth grader and Koi Williams, 7, a second grader at Bache-Martin, search for books in a new library that was opened with the help of the Friends of Bache-Martin and book donations at Bache-Martin Elementary School in Fairmount, Philadelphia January 9, 2019. The school will invite Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney for a grand opening on Monday, January 14, 2019.
Margo Reed / Staff Photographer
Meredith Tangeman, 10, a fourth grader and Koi Williams, 7, a second grader at Bache-Martin, search for books in a new library that was opened with the help of the Friends of Bache-Martin and book donations at Bache-Martin Elementary School in Fairmount, Philadelphia January 9, 2019. The school will invite Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney for a grand opening on Monday, January 14, 2019.

A Daily Dose of | Fairy Tales

Once upon a time, Bache-Martin Elementary School was library-less. But a knight in shining armor — a nonprofit that rallied the community — just swooped in to reopen it. A happy ending, indeed.