Well, that was a real heartbreaker. There will be no repeat of last year’s storybook ending to the Eagles' season after last night’s playoff loss to the Saints — no Lombardi trophy, no parade. We may have just watched Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' last game in an Eagles uniform to boot. I can say one thing for sure: Philly’s mood will be dour today, to put it mildly.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
It looked like another miracle in the making. In the fourth quarter of last night’s Eagles-Saints playoff game, the Birds had a chance to win. Nick Foles fired off a pass to Alshon Jeffery — and it went through his hands to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Eagles lost 20-14.
That moment may have sealed the deal, but the Eagles began losing momentum when they couldn’t stop the Saints' fake punt in the second quarter with a defensive line that fought through injuries all night. Two interceptions from Foles didn’t help, and show why he won’t be back with the Eagles, writes reporter Jeff McLane.
If it’s any consolation (and if you know Philly, it surely won’t be) our columnists remind Eagles fans, the Birds were never supposed to get this far and they truly gave it their all.
It was a deadly year for Roosevelt Boulevard, one of its deadliest in recent history. It was the site of 21 fatal crashes in 2018 (making up 21 percent of the city’s fatal crashes) and one person died in each crash.
Is relief on the way? Speed cameras, a safety tool that officials say could make the road safer, have been approved by the Pennsylvania legislature. But it could take until this fall to implement them.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s second inauguration is Tuesday. He may have captured nearly 58 percent of the vote in November but he’s already said he won’t run for public office again.
Wolf launched his tenure as an unapologetic progressive but, faced with the Republican-controlled state legislature, has become more pragmatic. Tomorrow’s address may reveal his next steps.
- The Philadelphia Archdiocese announced Sunday that two Philly-area priests have been found to be “not suitable for ministry" and a third has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual abuse.
- Federal workers hurting during the longest government shutdown in American history found admission fees waived at Philly cultural institutions over the weekend, but their missing paychecks are still nowhere in sight.
- Meanwhile, the shutdown has also put the new voting machines Montgomery County was hoping to use for the next primary in jeopardy.
- In the midst of renewed conversation over Philadelphia’s soda tax, execs at the local Liberty Coca-Cola bottling franchise are looking to expand their reach in our area.
- Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia’s $3.7 million, 21-home Diamond Park development project in North Philadelphia finished with a flourish Friday as one last homeowner opened the door to her new house.
- Temple University has signed another new football coach, Rod Carey — and his contract shows he’s willing to stay a while.
What a great throwback, @bellavistan! Luckily Sunday was a much different story.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Hole in your schedule next Sunday night? Stay up late to watch the Super Blood Moon eclipse, during which the lunar surface will appear rusty red.
- If you’re interested in trying CBD, the marijuana extract that’s supposed to help relieve aches, anxiety, and insomnia without getting you high, you’ll want to thank reporter Grace Dickinson. She tried an array of local CBD products so you don’t have to.
- While looking for a performance space for queer people of color to express themselves, Briyana D. Clarel came up short. So they started one of their own: the Starfruit Project, based right here in Philly.
- You know may know Kennett Square as the “Mushroom Capital of the World” but it actually grows no mushrooms. What is growing there? Shops, restaurants, small businesses, and a bustling downtown.
- The Phillies' Saturday meeting with free agent Bryce Harper may have ended without a deal, but it could still be considered a success. Meanwhile, the Phillies have hired free agent Manny Machado’s longtime coach.
“Those committed to insuring that the state improves its gender representation — from the state house or the governor’s office — should consider finding money and forming a commission for serious study of how to fast track further change.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board on how to change the boys' clubs of Congress and the General Assembly.
- Letting our kids start their lives by taking on so much student-loan debt is a moral failing that we need to fix, writes Pennsylvania state treasurer Joseph Torsella.
- Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s celebrity may draw criticism as he becomes a face of the criminal justice reform movement, but his work signals an important shift in political activism, writes American University student Alexis Foster.
- At least we have Gritty. Philadelphia Magazine got a peek behind the social media curtain to meet the people who built Gritty’s persona, and the story is worth every zany minute.
- West Philadelphia is full of Victorian homes, but only a handful are protected by the local historic register. PlanPhilly’s account of a recent Penn grad who just saved a few more will inspire you this morning.
- M. Night Shyamalan fans will want to read his latest conversation with Vulture, where he talks about his career, his new film Glass, and being a Sixers fan.
- Want to visualize the effects of the government shutdown, plain and simple? Check out Vox’s eight charts describing the country’s longest shutdown by the numbers.
- NPR’s look at what it’s like to be deaf and unemployed — including how one woman submitted more than 1,100 job applications in one year — is truly a must-read.
Once upon a time, Bache-Martin Elementary School was library-less. But a knight in shining armor — a nonprofit that rallied the community — just swooped in to reopen it. A happy ending, indeed.