GP: A great thing about my job is that I work in so many different areas of the newsroom – investigations, sports, food etc. – so it is hard to pick just one. Saying that, one of my favorite projects that I have worked on is the yearly Dining Guide. Best of the ‘Burbs, the first dining guide edition that I designed, was by far the biggest project I had done at that time. It included 14 separate pages, interactive maps that could be filtered by price and topic, and special navigation to get you from page to page. The amount of work that went into the writing, photography and organization of everything was extensive and the final product was a hit. This year’s guide, The Classics, was even bigger, included 22 individual pages. It’s such a fun project to be a part of and I also learned quite a bit about where to go for the best food in Philadelphia and the suburbs!