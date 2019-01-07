If any cuticles remain intact in Philadelphia after last night’s Eagles nail-biter, it will be a miracle. Thanks in part to a missed field goal, the Birds’ playoff dreams are still alive after a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears. Boy, has it been one dramatic year for Eagles fans. Who else has had a dramatic year? Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose term thus far has been filled with staff turnover, fewer cases, and, yes, controversy. No one ever said Philly was boring.

Birds advance in playoffs thanks to game-winning drive, missed field goal

Another magical late-season run for the Eagles continues after Nick Foles led a game-winning drive and Chicago Bears kicker (and former Eagle) Cody Parkey missed a potential game-winning field goal Sunday night.

After two interceptions, Foles rebounded in the second half and Golden Tate came up in the clutch. Columnist Mike Sielski writes that the 16-15 victory shows off the Super Bowl champions' toughness.

Alas, there’s no easy road to a repeat. The Birds head to the Big Easy for Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Saints. Looking back on their rough loss to New Orleans earlier this season, coach Doug Pederson said Sunday, “I think we’re a different football team now.”

Larry Krasner’s first year as Philly DA: Staff turnover, fewer cases, plenty of controversy

Larry Krasner has been Philadelphia’s District Attorney for one year now. So far, his tenure has been marked by a willingness to challenge even well-established conventions and he’s attracted national attention for his pledge to curb mass incarceration.

From public remarks to staffing to policy changes, Krasner has been busy trying to remake the culture of his agency. But his inaugural year has not been without its controversies.

As climate change rises to top of Democratic agenda, New Jersey’s Frank Pallone gains a front-row seat

His journey to the head of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce started more than 30 years ago, but Frank Pallone is now in one of the chamber’s most powerful positions.

The Democratic congressman from the North Jersey Shore laid out his agenda last week and it includes calling hearings on climate change and the Trump administration’s “sabotage” of the Affordable Care Act.

Just as he’s leading the charge, a wave of fresh faces in Congress could undercut his voice on the issues that have long driven him.

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Great time for a throwback, @sophieheng.

“This makes marijuana legalization above all a racial justice issue — meaning that any tax revenue from marijuana must be invested back in the communities of color that were harmed by prohibition.” — Staff writer Abraham Gutman on the taxation of legalized marijuana.

Tony Martone, owner of Colonial-Deluxe Mens Hairstyling, works on customer Michael Malatesta in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 03, 2019. The shop, owned by Martone for 48 years, is moving from the old Rohm and Haas building.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Tony Martone, owner of Colonial-Deluxe Mens Hairstyling, works on customer Michael Malatesta in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 03, 2019. The shop, owned by Martone for 48 years, is moving from the old Rohm and Haas building.

A Daily Dose of | Tradition

Tony Martone has been cutting hair in his East Market barbershop since 1970. He may have lost his lease as the area spruces up, but at 75 he’s not hanging up his clippers yet.