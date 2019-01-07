If any cuticles remain intact in Philadelphia after last night’s Eagles nail-biter, it will be a miracle. Thanks in part to a missed field goal, the Birds’ playoff dreams are still alive after a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears. Boy, has it been one dramatic year for Eagles fans. Who else has had a dramatic year? Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose term thus far has been filled with staff turnover, fewer cases, and, yes, controversy. No one ever said Philly was boring.