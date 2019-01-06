It actually was a sobering realization about restaurant economics. Even as Vetri and partner Jeff Benjamin were building an empire of popular restaurants – and they were up to seven – they were mortgaging their homes to finance it all. The Osteria they opened in Moorestown was a dud and nearly sank them altogether before Urban Outfitters bought them out of everything except for the flagship Vetri Cucina on Spruce Street. People think chefs are wealthy. Most are not. It’s the restaurateurs – many of whom have other business interests such as real estate – who have the bucks. The Vegas restaurant is a management deal — Vetri and Benjamin didn’t have to pony up an investment but will work for a share of the income.