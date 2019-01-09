It seems winter is finally arriving as it gets steadily chillier around here. The Philly region could even see some snow this weekend. Maybe. Possibly. You can look to the sky for certainty about one thing: who’s the tallest of them all. The new Comcast tower that’s been looming over Philadelphia for some time now is pretty much open for business. Our esteemed architecture critic Inga Saffron has given it a careful review that you won’t want to miss. In other property news that’s closer to home for many Philadelphians, the city is scaling back its assessment plans. We’ve got the details for you this morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Comcast’s new skyscraper syncs its architecture to the rhythms of Philadelphia

Though all of its tenants have yet to move in, the Comcast Technology Center — the newest Comcast tower and Philly’s tallest skyscraper —is effectively open for business.

That also means it’s open for review by Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic Inga Saffron. Many Philadelphians will come to know the new addition by its skyline view alone. But it’s on the ground and in its public spaces, Saffron writes, where the building really soars.

Philly to scale back assessment plans as it improves practices

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Office of Property Assessment released an audit that said the city’s property assessments do not meet accuracy standards and are plagued by deficient data.

In response, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration announced Tuesday that it will not undertake another major reassessment until changes are implemented at the OPA.

That means property owners who may be paying more than their fair share in property taxes could have to wait years for relief. An Inquirer and Daily News analysis found that more than 35 percent of single-family homes are overassessed.

Trump presses for border wall, blames Democrats for government shutdown in prime-time speech

President Donald Trump delivered his first national address from the Oval Office Tuesday night. He spent it blaming Democrats for the partial government shutdown and calling on Congress to provide $5.7 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer gave their own televised response after the speech, saying Trump was misleading Americans by claiming migrant families seeking asylum were a security threat to the country. Neither speech gave new hope that the partial government shutdown will end soon.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson

“... as online buying proliferates, and merchants send increasingly important packages, including prescription drugs, to homes, support should grow for increased penalties for such thefts.” — Sten Malanga, senior editor of City Journal, on making “porch pirates” pay for stealing packages.

What we’re reading

Galbi Tang dish is shown at Seorabol Korean restaurant in Philadelphia Pa. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer

A Daily Dose of | Banchan

Korean dining is slowly expanding from communities at the edges and suburbs of Philly to Center City with full-service restaurants. That means more banchan, bibimbap, and mandu for all.