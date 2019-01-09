It seems winter is finally arriving as it gets steadily chillier around here. The Philly region could even see some snow this weekend. Maybe. Possibly. You can look to the sky for certainty about one thing: who’s the tallest of them all. The new Comcast tower that’s been looming over Philadelphia for some time now is pretty much open for business. Our esteemed architecture critic Inga Saffron has given it a careful review that you won’t want to miss. In other property news that’s closer to home for many Philadelphians, the city is scaling back its assessment plans. We’ve got the details for you this morning.