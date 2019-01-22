Yes, the government is still partially shutdown and its ramifications continue to build in a slow-but-sure domino effect. We have the latest details on the shutdown for you this morning, but we also have a look at its core issue: the fight over U.S. immigration policy. Through the lens of one local family — an asylum-seeking Jamaican couple facing deportation and finding sanctuary in a Germantown church — one can see the dysfunction of a system that turns neighbors into beneficiaries and then, suddenly, victims. It’s an unforgettable read from Inquirer reporter Jeff Gammage and WHYY’s Laura Benshoff.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
For 14 years, Clive and Oneita Thompson put down roots and raised their family in South Jersey. They arrived to the U.S. legally in 2004 after fleeing gangsters who threatened to kill them in Jamaica.
During that time they benefited from the dysfunction of the country’s broken asylum system. They’ve since been denied asylum and the U.S. government now considers them immigration fugitives due for deportation.
Since August they have sought sanctuary in a Germantown church. For three months, The Inquirer and WHYY spent time with the Thompsons, learning their story and finding out what it might take for the family to walk out of the church and back to their lives.
It’s day 32 of the partial government shutdown. President Trump proposed a new plan to reopen the government over the weekend which Democrats immediately panned because it still requires $5.7 billion for a border wall. The House and Senate are back in session today, but no votes are scheduled.
Here in Philly, the shutdown has jeopardized a celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote scheduled for next year.
To ease the pain a bit for those out of work, Temple University’s dental school is offering free dental care to furloughed government workers.
In July, Pennsylvania prisoners began moving from the old Graterford prison to a new building.
The $400 million State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County has been described as the largest prison on the East Coast. Inquirer reporters Samantha Melamed and Joseph N. DiStefano have found the move came with large problems, too.
The move left prisoners with tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to their personal property (to be reimbursed by taxpayers) and disputes over construction and owed payments continue.
- City officials have halted the sale of public lots in an effort to prevent developers from continuing to exploit loopholes in the system at taxpayers' expense.
- A new study shows Philadelphia court reporters don’t accurately transcribe black dialect, raising questions about the accuracy of court records and fairness within the justice system.
- It was an extremely rainy 2018 and profits fell for many Pennsylvania farmers whose crops were ruined and livestock fell ill. Now they’re facing yet another wet year.
- It looks like another sinkhole related to the controversial Mariner East 1 pipeline has opened up in the backyard of a Chester County home in the same neighborhood where sinkholes were found less than a year ago.
- When Mayor Jim Kenney was on City Council, he often criticized his predecessor’s travels. But in the first three years of his administration, Kenney and his aides have billed Philly taxpayers nearly $90,000 for trade missions.
- Rapper PnB Rock, a Philadelphia native whose career has taken off in recent years, has been arrested on gun and drug charges in Bensalem.
- The Sixers didn’t have Jimmy Butler Monday night, but that didn’t stop them from routing James Harden and the Houston Rockets 121-93 at the Wells Fargo Center with some help from Corey Brewer.
- Netflix isn’t the only winner after Tidying Up with Marie Kondo became a hit. Philly thrift stores have received a ton of your unwanted stuff.
- Philly-based coffee chain Saxbys is doubling down on its commitment to community and people-focused business by opening its first roastery in South Philadelphia.
- McFadden’s may be no more, but new additions to Citizens Bank Park, including a Shake Shack and a beer garden, should fill the pub-sized hole in fans' hearts.
- Salt may help us stay safe on the roads, but it’s not exactly safe for the roads. To help mitigate the damage salt causes to concrete, Drexel University engineers are turning to bacteria.
- Research shows mental illness can often manifest as physical symptoms. One woman’s experience continually losing her eyesight eventually made the connection all too clear.
“Gillette’s spot serves up a nice notion. It’s pretty tough to argue against wanting a segment of people to be the best they can be. Yet remarkably, some people were repelled by that invitation. That’s because the execution was flawed.” — Digitas Health vice president and group creative director Annie Heckenberger on Gillette’s controversial new ad.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy outlined ways the Garden State can lead the fight against climate change in his recent State of the State address. Ed Potosnak, Executive Director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, has some ideas for how it can be the country’s greenest state.
- The Miss America pageant has a chance to make things right and that includes making up with Atlantic City, former Miss America Suzette Charles writes.
- Philly’s first public statue of an African-American girl looks like a slam-dunk. It depicts a middleschooler playing basketball and shows off the strength of Philly kids, reports Billy Penn.
- The story of Adriana Alejandre, told by Al Día, is an inspiring one for your morning. The Philly entrepreneur has started a platform to connect Latinx communities with mental health professionals, breaking barriers along the way.
- For some mysterious reason, NJ.com decided to taste and rank every major pasta sauce brand available in the Garden State. There are 65 brands on the list. Enjoy.
- Philly knows a thing or two about swapping historic buildings for new development. Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam is struggling through the same problems and the Guardian wonders whether it can preserve its heritage before it’s too late.
- The Harbin Ice Festival in China’s northeast Heilongjiang Province has another thing in common with Philly: it’s cold! Wired has an inside look with plenty of photos of the annual building of an entire city made out of ice. Brrr.
It’s cold and flu season, unfortunately. If you’re looking for something all-natural to ease the pain, turn to the remedies of Philly eateries (and even distilleries) for a boost.