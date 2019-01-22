Yes, the government is still partially shutdown and its ramifications continue to build in a slow-but-sure domino effect. We have the latest details on the shutdown for you this morning, but we also have a look at its core issue: the fight over U.S. immigration policy. Through the lens of one local family — an asylum-seeking Jamaican couple facing deportation and finding sanctuary in a Germantown church — one can see the dysfunction of a system that turns neighbors into beneficiaries and then, suddenly, victims. It’s an unforgettable read from Inquirer reporter Jeff Gammage and WHYY’s Laura Benshoff.