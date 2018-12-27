We have less than a week until 2019, and by now you’ve probably seen your fair share of end of the year round ups across the internet. We’ve made a few too, of course, but I’ll say my colleague Stephanie Farr’s meticulously crafted list of the strangest stories that happened in Philly trumps everyone else’s because c’mon, it’s Philly. We’re the city that’s embraced Gritty as a champion. Across the river, and in South Jersey, we have an important update on the growing outrage over a referee’s questionable and controversial decision to force a young black Buena Regional wrestler to cut his hair or forfeit his match.