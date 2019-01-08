If you’re walking by Independence Hall this morning you may see more than the usual tourists. Federal workers plan to gather on the mall to protest the partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22. This morning we have updates for you on which agencies and services have been affected by the shutdown and what could come next. Just across the street from this morning’s rally stands the American Bible Society which is dealing with its own kind of staff revolt. After issuing its employees a controversial ultimatum last year, some staffers have quit.