If you’re walking by Independence Hall this morning you may see more than the usual tourists. Federal workers plan to gather on the mall to protest the partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22. This morning we have updates for you on which agencies and services have been affected by the shutdown and what could come next. Just across the street from this morning’s rally stands the American Bible Society which is dealing with its own kind of staff revolt. After issuing its employees a controversial ultimatum last year, some staffers have quit.

One year after the American Bible Society issued an ultimatum, almost 20 percent of its staff has quit

It’s been over a year since the CEO of the American Bible Society announced a new employee policy: sign the company’s “Affirmation of Biblical Community” or resign.

What did the affirmation include? A promise not to lie, abuse drugs, or have sex before marriage — defined as between a man and a woman.

Staffers have until Jan. 18 to decide to sign. So far, just under 20 percent of the 200-year-old Society, which distributes Bibles across the globe, has chosen to leave instead.

Federal workers to protest government shutdown in Philly Tuesday morning

The partial government shutdown continues and its effects continue to build, too. Federal workers plan to rally Tuesday morning at Independence National Historical Park to protest the shutdown and pay freeze.

Roughly 800,000 federal workers have gone without their regular paychecks since the shutdown began. National parks have closed, leaving garbage and human waste to pile up. Immigration Court in Philadelphia is shuttered. The list goes on.

What’s next? Federal courts could curtail operations if the shutdown continues and Pennsylvania pension funds could take a hit.

Shore weatherman predicts stormy skies if NJ Transit doesn’t soon restart Atlantic City train line to Philly

“NorEasterNick” Pittman, a high-octane South Jersey TV news personality, is not happy that NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line service has been suspended.

The weatherman has taken up the cause of the line’s restoration, even starting a petition last August that has been signed by more than 5,800 people.

For the Brigantine native and Mays Landing resident, it’s about more than a rail line. It’s about standing up for South Jersey.

It has been a very wet winter so far, @snapshot_ianw.

“Yet the ‘ancient history’ of genocide upon which our country is founded overlaps directly with the legacy our city uses to draw millions of tourists each year. After all, it was William Penn himself who negotiated a deal with the Lenape people to gain permission to establish this city, and his own son who broke that agreement.” — South Philadelphia writer Imran Siddiquee on how the East Passyunk logo misrepresents Philadelphia history.

Rickie Ricardo stands along sports analyst Gustavo Salazar in the broadcasting booth during the National Anthem at a game.

When Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a game-winning field goal Sunday, announcer Rickie Ricardo’s emotional, “¡No, señor!"-filled narration of the Eagles win captured the magic of the moment.