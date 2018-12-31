So now the big picture. We’ll have time this week to look closer at the Bears in this space, but needless to say, it’s going to be a tough game. The Eagles are early underdogs, and Chicago’s defense is outstanding. The offense is creative and diverse. The Bears are at home, where they’re 7-1 this season. But make no mistake about it: The Eagles are a dangerous team right now. They’ve won five of six, a sign that they’re hot. They’re a tough, battle-tested team that’s won big games in January and has proven it can go on the road and win. (Remember Los Angeles just a few weeks ago?) They can win on the lines of scrimmage, which is often the difference this time of year. And I’d say they have the quarterback edge in this game, too.