They cannot interview for jobs because the Eagles play this weekend. The only coaches of playoff teams who can interview right now are those who have bye weeks. So that’s why there aren’t interviews. As for why they’re not mentioned, Jim Schwartz is the coach who would most likely garner interest. The defense has had a down year statistically, but I think Schwartz has done well with a group depleted by injuries. He has a lot of characteristics teams like in a head coach. He also has head-coaching experience, although sometimes that can work against a coach. I think he did a better job in Detroit than his reputation might suggest. He inherited an 0-16 team and brought them to the playoffs. But Schwartz would need a strong offensive coordinator and personnel director, which will be critical to his success. I think he could be a head coach again. He was asked about it on Tuesday. This is what he said: