Alshon Jeffery sprawled across the Superdome turf in disbelief, and the striking finality to the season started to set in Sunday as the seconds ticked off the clock of the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It’s always abrupt this time of year. When a season ends in Week 17, you can often brace for impact. When it happens in the final minutes in the second week of the postseason, it’s like the final scene of The Sopranos. The screen just goes to black, and you’re left trying to figure out what happened. It goes from suspense to stillness in a snap.