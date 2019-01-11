“Guys like Howie and Joe, they are up front, but some of those guys that work in those back rooms without a light, without a window and stuff like that and they are poring over all these guys that get cut or go somewhere else,” said defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who conceded he didn’t know of Le’Blanc until Douglas came into his office to talk about the cornerback. “… Honestly, coaches really had very little to do with that. That was our scouting staff and particularly some of those pro scouts that aren’t guys that are up on podiums a lot of times. We owe a lot of our season to that.”