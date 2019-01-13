Even in a low-scoring game last week, the Eagles had three plays longer than 20 yards. Two of them propelled scoring drives, and the other would likely have netted points if Foles didn’t throw an interception. In the Week 16 win over Houston (another playoff team), the Eagles had eight plays of 20 or more yards. One week earlier against Los Angeles, the Eagles had three of those plays. In that first Saints game, the Eagles only had one play longer than 20 yards. It was Josh Adams’ 28-yard touchdown – the Eagles’ lone touchdown of the game. (The Saints had nine that day!) Sure, the Eagles are capable of long drives. They’ve shown that with Foles. But if they can have a quick-strike drive, it’ll help them put up the points likely needed to compete with the Saints. I don’t think the Eagles will have a big day running (the Saints are No. 2 against the run this season), although they’re certainly capable of breaking a run or two to help Foles and the offense.