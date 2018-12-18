But one area that Pederson considers critical to his job is making sure the team is ready to play, that they’re engaged and motivated. Sunday’s win over the Rams was a great example. It was Week 15, the Eagles were 6-7, they just had a crushing loss that made their path to the postseason difficult, and they lost their franchise quarterback. There are teams that would begin to check out in that moment. Instead, Pederson had the Eagles play their finest game of the season. The leaders on the team deserve credit, but Pederson has something to do with it, too.