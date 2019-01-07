Despite the fact they held on for the win, let’s be clear: The Eagles were the better team Sunday. They made too many mistakes and were still in position to win the game. That’s a good sign. They were better on third downs (6-for-13 vs. 5-for-16) and in the red zone (2-for-3 vs. 0-for-3), which are both keys to winning. They can’t turn over the ball like they did and they must run the ball better, but they won at the lines of scrimmage and their skill players made more plays.