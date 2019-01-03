There was talk all week about whether the Bears would pull their starters, especially if the Rams built a big lead elsewhere to clinch the No. 2 seed. Yet when that happened, and the Bears were essentially locked into the No. 3 seed, Nagy still played his starters. The Bears were leading at the time, too, and Nagy acknowledged it was “most difficult” in the fourth quarter because he didn’t want a key contributor to get injured at that point, but he thought playing (and coaching) to win was the right call.