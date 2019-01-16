Good morning. Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman met with reporters yesterday to wrap up the season, and now the Eagles news will begin to slow for a period as the offseason begins.
With six words Tuesday, Doug Pederson made clear that there’s no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia.
“Carson is the quarterback going forward,” Pederson said.
This wasn’t a surprise, but it needed to be made clear by Pederson after curiosity about whether Nick Foles changed the minds of Eagles brass with the way he performed the last two winters. But I don’t believe there was ever a debate inside the NovaCare Complex. The organization is committed to Carson Wentz, who they believe is a bona-fide franchise quarterback. There’s a lot of respect and appreciation for Foles, but as Pederson said during the summer, the Eagles are married to Wentz. He’s their quarterback.
Clearly, Wentz must get healthy and stay healthy. But there might be some recency bias in any debate. Wentz was a legitimate MVP candidate in his second season, and considering his age, talent, athleticism, and price tag, there’s little reason to waver from the team’s confidence in Wentz.
“We have a lot confidence in Carson and his ability to be our quarterback,” top executive Howie Roseman said, “and to be, hopefully, a 19-game starter when we look at a season and what we’re trying to do.”
Pederson confirmed that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, offensive coordinator Mike Groh, and special-teams coordinator Dave Fipp will all return in 2019.
The key for the Eagles is bringing Schwartz back; I know there’s a faction of fans that wants a more aggressive scheme (Eagles fans love blitzes), but when you look at Schwartz’s body of work and what he did late this season with a depleted depth chart, it shows that he is a top-level coordinator. He’s not infallible and there are areas in which he could improve — the third-and-long and fourth-and-long conversions were costly this season — but there aren’t many coordinators in the NFL better than Schwartz. Look at red-zone defense, third-down defense, and scoring defense during his time with the Eagles.
I wouldn’t rule out changes lower on the coaching staff if a coach can secure a promotion elsewhere or if Pederson wants to add a veteran voice, but it appears that much of the coaching staff will look the same in 2019.
Malcolm Jenkins is going to the Pro Bowl. Jenkins earned an invitation as an alternate in place of Giants safety Landon Collins, who pulled out because of an injury. This is Jenkins’ third Pro Bowl bid in four years.
In other Pro Bowl news, tight end Zach Ertz pulled out and will be replaced by Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, according to Falcons reporters. Ertz said Monday that he needed to see how his body felt — he wasn’t fully healthy toward the end of the season. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler, but he’s never actually attended the Pro Bowl. The Eagles were in the Super Bowl last season, and he’s sitting out this year.
I don’t think the Eagles seriously considered changing their stance at quarterback. They know how talented Carson Wentz is. Nick Foles, for however special he’s been in big moments, has also been inconsistent throughout his NFL career. Certainly, a player can improve later in his career, and I think Foles is a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL. He’s earned the chance to lead a franchise.
But I think Wentz is the better player who happens to be younger and less expensive. I hear your point about a draft-pick haul, but if a team is willing to surrender all those picks, it’s for a reason. Wouldn’t you want that player on your team? I think that’s the way the Eagles view this. They want the player, not the compensation.