The key for the Eagles is bringing Schwartz back; I know there’s a faction of fans that wants a more aggressive scheme (Eagles fans love blitzes), but when you look at Schwartz’s body of work and what he did late this season with a depleted depth chart, it shows that he is a top-level coordinator. He’s not infallible and there are areas in which he could improve — the third-and-long and fourth-and-long conversions were costly this season — but there aren’t many coordinators in the NFL better than Schwartz. Look at red-zone defense, third-down defense, and scoring defense during his time with the Eagles.