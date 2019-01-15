Good morning. The players are off for the next few months after packing up their lockers yesterday. Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman have news conferences today to wrap up the season. We’ll have all the coverage on philly.com.
— Zach Berman
The Eagles cleaned out their lockers Monday and dispersed for the offseason. We’ll have more coverage in the coming days wrapping up the season, but the big news Monday was that Carson Wentz made public comments for the first time since he was sidelined because of a back injury after Week 14.
Wentz echoed what Doug Pederson said after the injury — that the stress fracture evolved over time, that it wasn’t clear exactly when it started, and that it was difficult to detect until after the Cowboys game. He wanted to play, but acknowledged there was too much risk to stay on the field. He expects a full recovery that will keep this from being a problem again. He’s aware of the “injury-prone” label, which he’s eager to shed by remaining on the field. He also realizes that he hasn’t started a postseason game in his NFL career and “has a lot to prove in that regard.”
Wentz remained diplomatic when discussing his standing in the organization — Wentz didn’t need to say it, but the Eagles view him as the long-term starter — although the comparisons to Nick Foles won’t go away unless Wentz wins games in January.
“You look at it like that and say it could put more pressure on me,” Wentz said. “I do everything I can to block that stuff out.”
Wentz did not want to get into the “he-said, she-said” of the public debate or votes of confidence, noting that’s all out of his control.
“What I can control is getting my body right, getting healthy, and getting myself back on the field to prove the player I can be,” Wentz said.
What stood out about the Eagles’ playing-time distribution against the Saints?
Let’s start on offense, where Josh Adams completely fell out of the rotation at running back. Adams didn’t even get on the field. Darren Sproles played 53 percent of the snaps, and Wendell Smallwood played 45 percent of the snaps. It had been trending in that direction, but it was clear Sunday. Boston Scott even took two offensive snaps ahead of Adams. Adams’ production slipped late in the season, and it seemed that fumble against Houston didn’t help his case. I still think Adams can be part of a running-back rotation for the Eagles in the future.
Dallas Goedert played 39 percent of the snaps, with the Eagles continuing to use more three-receiver sets. That’s why Golden Tate played 47 percent of the snaps and Jordan Matthews played 35 percent.
On defense, Jordan Hicks continued being the linebacker who came off the field in dime. He played 64 percent of the snaps until Nigel Bradham missed some time late. Brandon Graham led defensive linemen with 84 percent of the snaps. Michael Bennett was next with 81 percent. Tim Jernigan’s playing time increased to 47 percent, which was needed with Fletcher Cox’s injury. Malcolm Jenkins finished the season without missing a defensive snap. Jenkins and Corey Graham were the only players to take every defensive snap Sunday.
With the season finished, the Eagles’ first-round pick is set. They will select No. 25, the best pick of the four teams that lost this past weekend. That pick was made last season by the Baltimore Ravens, who selected tight end Hayden Hurst. There’s going to be a lot of time to forecast the pick during the next few months, but my early guess is that the Eagles will go with a defensive lineman.
This is an important draft for the Eagles, who also have two second-round picks. Those picks will be Nos. 53 and 57. The draft will be April 25-27 in Nashville.
Good question. I’m going to explore it further in the coming days because I don’t have a firm answer at this point, and we’ll hear from Doug Pederson today, but I don’t think there will be any major dismissals. I could see some re-arranging, a coach taking a job elsewhere perhaps, maybe another experienced voice brought into the mix.
I think the Eagles are fortunate to have Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator and believe he is one of the best in the league. It’s harder to judge an offensive coordinator in this system because he’s not calling plays, but I know Pederson was more pleased with Mike Groh than some fans might have been and believes a coach can grow the job.
I wouldn’t rule out adding a senior assistant as another voice in the room, but I don’t see Pederson making major changes to the staff unless someone leaves.