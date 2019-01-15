Wentz echoed what Doug Pederson said after the injury — that the stress fracture evolved over time, that it wasn’t clear exactly when it started, and that it was difficult to detect until after the Cowboys game. He wanted to play, but acknowledged there was too much risk to stay on the field. He expects a full recovery that will keep this from being a problem again. He’s aware of the “injury-prone” label, which he’s eager to shed by remaining on the field. He also realizes that he hasn’t started a postseason game in his NFL career and “has a lot to prove in that regard.”