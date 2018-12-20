The report includes interviews with nine youths who lived on the same floor as Hess as well as counselors involved in the incident, nurses, and emergency responders. One of the youths said an employee “did not like David" and alleged that during a restraint two weeks prior, the employee “took advantage of the situation and punched David in the chest.” Another youth reported that a month earlier an employee had hit Hess in the face while Hess was restrained.