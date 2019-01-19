This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Two events are drawing what appears to be thousands to the area surrounding the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday as Philadelphia rings in its third Women’s March. Both events, joining hundreds of similar demonstrations in support of women being held around the nation, kicked off around 10 a.m.
Participants in the Women’s March on Philadelphia, organized by the independent organization Philly Women Rally, which has headed the event in the city for the last two years, gathered at Logan Square before marching to Eakins Oval, where speakers are scheduled. This year’s theme is “We Shall Be Heard!”
The other event, organized by Women’s March Pennsylvania and which is more of a rally, kicked off at LOVE Park. Philadelphia isn’t alone is hosting two women’s rights events Saturday — two are slated in Manhattan following a controversy concerning inclusivity.
By 10:30 a.m., a sea of people were seen in pink hats and poster boards decorated with phrases like, “No More Turning a Blind Eye” and “I’m With Her.” Others referenced more recent political issues, with signs like “Reunite Migrant Families” and “You Can’t Silence Us” featuring an illustration of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault last year.
At LOVE Park, Gwen Snyder, a local activist, instructed a crowd of demonstrators to tweet calls for State Sen. Daylin Leach’s resignation, in light of allegations he has engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with ex-staffers.
"It’s time for Daylin to be gone,” she said. “He put his Twitter on protected status, but that’s not going to stop us.”
Pa. State Rep. Donna Bullock introduced speakers, which included Mayor Jim Kenney, at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art shortly after 11 a.m.
“People ask why do we keep marching ...,” Bullock said. “We keep marching for the women at the borders holding onto their families today.”
The rally at LOVE Park ended shortly before 1 p.m., while event organized by Philly Women Rally is expected to end around 2 p.m., right before the region is expected to get hit with a mix of nasty winter weather.
Anna Orso and Cassie Owens contributed reporting.