About 50,000 people protested on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for both the Women’s March on Philadelphia in 2017 and the second one in 2018. Organizers of both groups say they hope they can keep interest high this year after the historic midterm elections that sent more women to Congress (and the Pennsylvania legislature) than ever before. But they’re up against bad weather, questions about the national organization’s leadership, and confusion about the dueling protests in Philadelphia.