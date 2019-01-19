The winter storm may be on track to miss the Philadephia region, but it swept across the Midwest on Saturday, dumping 10 inches of snow in some areas and prompting the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights at Chicago’s airports, according to the Associated Press. Earlier Saturday, a United Airlines plane carrying 129 people skidded from an icy runway at O’Hare as it arrived from Phoenix. No injuries were reported.