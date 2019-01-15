William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to make the case he’s qualified to replace the fired Jeff Sessions. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Barr is no stranger to confirmation hearings, having served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under former President George H. W. Bush. But the 68-year-old will face tough questions about his past views of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling during the 2016 election, which he will oversee if he’s confirmed.
On Monday, Barr released his opening statement, in which he is expected assure senators that Mueller should not only be permitted to finish his investigation, but that the public should be able to see the full results.
“I believe it is in the best interest of everyone — the president, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people — that this matter be resolved by allowing the special counsel to complete his work,” Barr will say, according to his prepared remarks.
But Barr is still expected to face tough questions about an unsolicited memo he sent to the Justice Department last year criticizing Mueller’s inquiry into potential obstruction of justice by Trump, which Barr characterized as “fatally misconceived.” CNN reported that memo was shared with nearly all of Trump’s lawyers, and that Barr had a conversation about its contents with Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Jared Kushner.
