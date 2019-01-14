The Who’s newly announced “Moving On!” tour will bring Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and co. to Philadelphia this spring for a night of classic rock tunes backed by a full orchestra.
Kicking off May 7 in Michigan, the “Moving On!” tour hits Citizens Bank Park on May 25. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, and can be purchased via the Live Nation website.
Local orchestral musicians will join the Who onstage at each stop on the tour. As frontman Daltrey said, fans shouldn’t take the move as a cheap gimmick.
“Be aware, Who fans,” Daltrey said via a release. “Just because it’s The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”
Daltrey and Townshend will also be joined by their usual backing band, which consists of guitarist Simon Townshend, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, and keyboardist Loren Gold.
The tour is not being marketed as a farewell from the band, though it is their first run of dates since 2017. As Daltrey recently told Rolling Stone, it could be close to the end, given his age.
“I’m just being realistic about going through the 75th year of my life,” Daltrey said. “I don’t want to be not as good as I was two years ago.”
This marks a big weekend for Citizen’s Bank Park: Billy Joel is slated to play the Phillies' home stadium the day before on May 24. This is the sixth consecutive year Joel has played CBP.