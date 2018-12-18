Are old-school arcade centers making a comeback? Jerry Colonna, owner of newly opened Colonial Soldier Arcade, hopes that answer is ‘yes’.
“It’s like the difference between going to Franklin Fountain for a scoop of ice cream versus going to ShopRite and getting a half-gallon,” says Colonna. “Arcades preserve the original, authenticity of playing video games and make the overall experience more social, and in a sense, more meaningful.”
In noticing a trend in millennials seeking out nostalgic sentiments from their childhood, Colonna sees the market for Millipede, PacMan, and other ‘80s classics as one that’s slowly returning to its prime. At the start of November, he opened Colonial Soldier Arcade, where on a recent Friday afternoon, individuals of all ages occupied more than 50-percent of the machines on display.
“We saw all of the arcades closing back in the 2000s, and we felt really sad about it,” says Colonna. “But there seems to be a bit of a resurgence in interest -- standing up and playing the original Mortal Kombat is worlds different than playing it through a smartphone.”
While the area’s newest gaming center, Colonial Soldier Arcade isn’t the only open spot where you can strive to land your name at the top of multiple high score boards. From Center City, Philadelphia to Morristown, NJ to locales that span the suburbs, havens of arcade amusement can be found all throughout the region. Here’s where to go.
Tucked into a corner on the lower level of Deptford Mall, Colonial Soldier Arcade attracts a diversified crowd, including father-son duos, teenagers on their first date, college friends home for break, and families of all sizes. While cozy in size, the arcade packs 30-40 games at any give time across the floor of its dimly lit space. Currently, these include popular classics like Rampage, Gauntlet, Mortal Kombat 3 and 4, and Ms. Pac-Man, alongside interactive options that include opportunities to fire off toy rifles and steer simulation cars.
10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 1750 Deptford Center Rd, Deptford, NJ, $10 unlimited game play day pass, $30 monthly pass (opening promotional deal), 856-905-6169, colonialsoldierarcade.com
Perhaps the hippest spot to play games like Donkey Kong, Joust, and Speed Racer is Fishtown’s Barcade. The bar, first established in Brooklyn, was envisioned as a spot to bring craft beer and classic arcade games together under one roof. Today, find a tap list that tops two dozen options and a space always packed with games, and often a lively, and somewhat buzzed, crowd, too.
12 .p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, 1114 Frankford Ave, $0.25 per token, 215-634-4400, barcadephiladelphia.com
If pinball is your favorite arcade game, Malvern’s Pinball Gallery is the spot to go. Newly renovated, the spacious spot holds over 50 different machines all set on free-play -- so you can shoot balls and flip flippers, again and again and again. If you find one that seems to continuously capture your attention, you can inquire about taking it home. Some of the machines are available for purchase. Ultra-serious players may wish to also check out the Pinball Gallery’s 10-week leagues or monthly knockout tournaments. Ladies-only and co-ed groups are formed seasonally.
Wednesday through Sunday, hours vary per day, 81 Lancaster Ave #20, $8 per hour or $20 for all-day unlimited play, $50 monthly and $250 yearly passes are also available, 484-693-0693, pinballgallery.net
Home to over 100 games, Earlington’s Pinball Parlour calls itself part-museum, part-arcade, with a collection that spans over 60 years of arcade game history. Find everything from old-school rifle shooting games to wooden-encased pinball machines, alongside much newer, higher-tech equipment like Fast and Furious Super Bikes and Bowl-O-Rama. As its name implies, the spot has dozens and dozens of pinball offerings, with its oldest machine, 4 Star, dating back to 1958. Other early classics include Asteroids, Tempest, Pac-Man, Joust, and Galaga. Drop in any night of the week, Monday through Saturday, or book a private party during daytime hours.
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 808 Allentown Road, Earlington, $6 an hour or $15 for three hours, 215-723-5505, pinball-parlour.com
In the midst of a construction project to triple its space, The Game is Afoot Arcade already hosts a sizable collection of games, such as Centipede, Commando, Donkey Kong, and Rampage. In addition to retro machines, you’ll also find video game cabinets here that can emulate over 5,000 games from a variety of classic gaming system. High-tech pinball cabinets, featuring over 400 versions of pinball, are available for free-play, too.
Hours vary per day, 114 Easton Rd., Warrington, $3 per 15 minutes or $35 for all-day unlimited play, 267-400-5984, thegameisafootarcade.com
Like Chuck E. Cheese, but without the creepy costumed characters, the University City Family Fun Center brings a kid-filled haven of pinball options, air hockey tables, fighting- and driving-based arcade games, basketball and Skee-Ball machines, and other hands-on forms of gameplay. All machines are token-operated, and some spit out tickets that are redeemable for a selection of 900+ prizes, like candy, stuffed animals, nail polish, and Marvel superheroes. If you’re not a parent and are particularly interested in vintage games, the West Philly center probably won’t top your list of places to go. Here, crowds of gradeschool’ers occupy modern versions of games, like Game-of-Thrones-themed pinball, although, a few classics do exist, including Galaga and Ms. Pac-Man.
8 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily, 4006 Spruce St, 4 tokens for a $1, 20 tokens for $5, 44 tokens for $10, 100 tokens for $20, 215-387-2561, universityfamilyfuncenter.com
Head to Morristown Game Vault to play from a collection over 100 different games. The South Jersey gaming destination also hosts events, like Cosplay nights and knockout tournaments featuring Ghostbusters, Iron Man, The Addams Family, and other pop-culture-themed pinball machines. Daily, games like Space Invaders Mini, Lethal Weapon III, Dragon’s Lair, BurgerTime, and more invite you to spend hours diving into a little casual competition.
Open daily, hours vary per day, 22 South St, Morristown, NJ, $7 for 30 minutes, $10 for 60 minutes, $25 for all-day unlimited play, 973-944-8500, morristowngamevault.com
Want to rent out an entire arcade showroom for your own private party? Opened in 1986, the 4,000-square-foot TNT Amusements is home to one of the largest arcade game showrooms in the world, featuring more than 80 machines at any given time that are available for sale. Two years into business, the supplier started opening its doors to private parties and has since hosted more than 25,000 gatherings across the past 30 years. Inventory, which currently includes oldies like Atari’s Asteroids and newbies like the 2013 Arcade Legends 3, varies based on what’s in stock. The showroom also has shuffle bowling alleys, Skee-Ball, Air Hockey, and an array of jukeboxes.
1310 Industrial Highway, Southampton, pricing varies, 215-953-1188, tntamusements.com