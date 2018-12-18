If pinball is your favorite arcade game, Malvern’s Pinball Gallery is the spot to go. Newly renovated, the spacious spot holds over 50 different machines all set on free-play -- so you can shoot balls and flip flippers, again and again and again. If you find one that seems to continuously capture your attention, you can inquire about taking it home. Some of the machines are available for purchase. Ultra-serious players may wish to also check out the Pinball Gallery’s 10-week leagues or monthly knockout tournaments. Ladies-only and co-ed groups are formed seasonally.