Rivera’s eyes, like those of the dozens of other worshipers in the temple, turned to the monks. Win Ajan, the newest monk, sat at the far right. Ajan, 27, was born in Nepal, but his parents sent him to Thailand to study Buddhism. He became a novice monk at 14, went to college in Bangkok, and practiced meditation in the jungle of Chiang Rai, a city in northern Thailand. He arrived in Bensalem 18 months ago.