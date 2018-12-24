A boat chugs along the Delaware River on its way from Pennsylvania to New Jersey during the 61st annual re-enactment of Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the river, the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, in Washington Crossing, N.J., on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013. During the crossing 234 years ago, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river, and the troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)