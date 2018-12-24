A large fire broke out Sunday evening inside a Southwest Philadelphia warehouse.
The first call came in at 6:19 p.m. for reports of a fire in a commercial building on the 1600 block of South 49th Street, according to fire officials.
Quickly, the fire grew to three alarms, billowing black smoke into the cold night air and interrupting rail service as firefighters battled the blaze.
SEPTA’s Route 36 trolley line was temporarily shut down in both directions along Woodland Avenue, between 49th Street and Island Avenue. Shuttle buses were running in its place.
Amtrak could not immediately be reached for comment.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported as of 7:30 p.m.