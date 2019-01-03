Cleaning is a good idea for used furniture, and is a great first step to making this furniture your own. Do you know what type of fabric is on the sofa? See if you can find a manufacturer’s tag, often under the cushions. Sometimes there are cleaning instructions listed. Or, ask where it was purchased in the first place; that store may have more advice for you. If you still can’t find information, it would be worthwhile talking to a professional upholstery cleaning service in your area. Trying to clean the sofa using the wrong method could set the stains and make the upholstery look worse.