A threat prompted officials to close Upper Merion public schools Friday morning.
The Upper Merion Police Department said it was informed about 10:30 p.m. Thursday about a threat that appeared on Twitter and which “referenced an individual coming to school tomorrow with a handgun to commit acts of violence.”
Police contacted the FBI for assistance and the investigation is ongoing, the department said in a statement. The school district decided to close schools Friday “out of an abundance of caution...”
John A. Toleno, the district superintendent, announced the closure in a tweet around 5 a.m.
The district has six schools with more than 4,100 students.
Toleno also took to Twitter to condemn the threat and thank the Upper Merion Police Department.
