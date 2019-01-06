Upper Darby officials are investigating the cause of a fire that killed a man who reportedly had gone into a house to rescue his wife, but was overcome by smoke and died at the scene, authorities said Saturday.
Upper Darby police confirmed that one person was killed in the fire in the 6900 block of Aberdeen Road that started about 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said they could not release the name or age of the victim.
6ABC reported that the man was one of two men who had been working on a car inside a garage at the house when the fire occurred. One of the men went to call 911 and the other man went into the house to find his wife.
However, the victim was overcome by smoke, NBC10 reported. His wife had already managed to escape.
Upper Darby Fire Department officials could not be reached for comment Saturday night.